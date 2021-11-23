SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 23, 2021–

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (the “Company” or “ALSP Orchid”) today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “ALORU” on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “ALOR” and “ALORW,” respectively.

ALSP Orchid is a newly organized blank check company formed by Accelerator Life Science Partners for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to pursue investments in North America and Singapore with an emphasis on life science companies developing assets and next-generation platform technologies with broad applicability.

ALSP Orchid is led by CEO Thong Q. Le, CFO Ian A.W. Howes, COO Andras T. Forgacs, CBO Kevin T. Chow, Ph.D., and CDO Kendall M. Mohler, PhD. The Company’s independent board of directors is led by Board Chairman Bruce L.A. Carter, Ph.D. and includes Mark W. Hahn, Sundar R. Kodiyalam, Stephanie Read, and Eugene W. Yeo, Ph.D. The Company’s advisory board includes Philip Yeo Liat Kok, Ph.D. and Randall C. Schatzman, Ph.D.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Nomura Securities International, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 18, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or from Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, New York 10019-7316, or by telephone at 212-667-9000, or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of ALSP Orchid, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and prospectus for ALSP Orchid's offering filed with the SEC.

