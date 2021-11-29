Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

IT monitoring and management software firm NinjaOne today announced an expansion of its data protection and security capabilities to better enable ransomware recovery and prevention.

The Ninja Data Protection offering has added image backup capabilities, a top request from customers, according to Lewis Huynh, chief security officer at NinjaOne. Founded in 2013, the company had been known as NinjaRMM until its re-branding last month to reflect the company’s expansion beyond remote monitoring and management (RMM).

While this year’s spate of high-profile ransomware attacks including Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods, and Kaseya have raised awareness about this variety of cyberthreat, plenty of companies have first-hand experience with ransomware at this point. A recent survey from fraud prevention software firm SpyCloud found 72% of respondents saying their organization had been affected by ransomware in the previous 12 months.

There’s also growing evidence that paying the ransom to get data back is a short-sighted solution. A recent study from security vendor Cybereason found that 80% of organizations that paid the ransom were hit by a second attack, and almost half were hit by the same threat group.

Critical backups

Ransomware is notoriously difficult to prevent because the root cause is often people-related—frequently the result of social engineering and phishing attacks. Data backup and restore capabilities are thus considered critical for risk management, as a way to prevent major business disruption and recover quickly in the wake of a ransomware breach.

NinjaOne furnishes managed services providers and corporate IT teams with a unified view of both RMM and the Ninja Data Protection backup and disaster recovery offering.

Ninja Data Protection debuted in 2020 as a cloud-only offering, and only provided backup for files and folders.

The addition of image backup enables full system backup, as well as volume-specific backups and bare-metal restores, NinjaOne said.

This expansion of data protection features will make NinjaOne a “more complete solution” for MSPs and IT teams, Huynh said.

Image backup for Ninja Data Protection is now available in open beta, and is slated to move into general availability in January, he said.

Meeting customer needs

Along with serving existing customers, the new capability should help attract new customers to NinjaOne, Huynh said.

“Certainly a lot of folks have been waiting for this availability, and we expect some to switch over simply because they know it’s becoming available,” he said.

In terms of security upgrades, the company’s Ninja Protect offering will now provide enhanced protection from ransomware—through combining NinjaOne’s endpoint management platform with endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities from cyber vendor Bitdefender.

Ninja Protect provides a multi-layer defense against ransomware and other cyber threats, spanning prevention, detection, and remediation, according to NinjaOne.

What’s next

Looking ahead, NinjaOne is having discussions with other security vendors about integrations, as well, Huynh said.

“We’re working to make the administration and security of a system very unified and make it simpler for people,” he said. “We want to ensure everyone has the same level of security in their systems.”

While NinjaOne’s customer base continues to be heavily made up of MSPs—about 70%—Huynh said he expects the larger share to shift to corporate IT over time, as NinjaOne continues to add more functionality to its offering.

“We’re trying to bring together all the tools and functionality that an admin uses on a daily basis,” he said.

NinjaOne expects revenue growth of 75% for 2021 compared to 2020, and has grown its customer base to more than 6,000, up from 4,000 in early 2019. The Austin, Texas-based company employs more than 300 and has raised $36 million in funding to date.