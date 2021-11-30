ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 30, 2021–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a debt facility of $35 million for Atlanta-based Intradiem, a leading provider of automation technology solutions for customer service teams. Intradiem will use the capital to expand its market growth and accelerate the launch of strategic products to deliver on its next generation platform and machine learning initiatives.

“The CIBC Innovation Banking team has provided incredible support to our team at Intradiem,” said Bryan Jones, Intradiem’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’re grateful for their assistance which will enable our immediate market growth plans and accelerated product initiatives.”

Intradiem’s AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform enables contact center and back-office teams to process and leverage millions of real-time data points to boost operational efficiency, agent engagement, and customer experiences.

“Intradiem’s platform brings a unique, real-time data processing capability that is transforming customer service operations,” said Andy Kirk, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Atlanta office. “We’re excited to support their continued growth and global expansion with this funding.”

Intradiem is also backed by MK Capital and JMI Equity.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on a guaranteed return on their investment, with a 2X payback typical in the first year and 3-5X in subsequent years. Each year Intradiem powers more than one billion automated actions and helps customers save more than $100 million.

