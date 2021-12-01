Shell and NREL will provide world-class research support and $250,000 in non-dilutive funding as part of the program to help accelerate commercialization

Resonant Link, a company that builds the world’s most efficient wireless chargers, has been selected to participate in Shell GameChanger Accelerator™ Powered by NREL (GCxN), a multi-million dollar program developed in collaboration between Shell GameChanger and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). GCxN provides promising early-stage cleantech companies with resources to accelerate product commercialization while de-risking investment.

Resonant Link Co-Founder Dr. Phyo Aung Kaw, a Forbes 30 under 30 winner, holds up a Multi-Surface Resonant Structure wireless charging coil. The coils are capable of high performance wireless power transfer in medical devices, consumer electronics, robotics, and electric vehicles. Resonant Link has been selected for the Shell/NREL Gamechanger program to help accelerate the groundbreaking technologies commercialization. (Photo: Business Wire)

Resonant Link has been selected alongside four other startups that are focused on decarbonizing industrial processes or optimizing electric vehicle charging through innovative technology solutions. Resonant Link’s breakthrough technology, the multi-layer self-resonant structure (MSRS), was invented at Dartmouth College in 2013 and achieves 5-10x lower losses than conventional technologies, enabling wireless charging with high speeds, small sizes, long ranges, and competitive cost per watt. Resonant Link has demonstrated the technology breakthroughs with leading customers in medical devices, consumer electronics, and electric mobility, and in this project, will partner with NREL to independently validate the performance gains of Resonant Link’s SAE J2954-compliant coils for automotive charging.

“Our MSRS technology is already shattering the power paradigm in medical devices, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. Through the GameChanger Accelerator, Shell and NREL will independently confirm the benefits of our breakthrough technology for automotive charging, with existing demonstrations showing 5x lower losses than is even theoretically possible with conventional litz-wire-based coils,” said Dr. Grayson Zulauf, CEO of Resonant Link. “High-performance, cost-effective wireless charging solves one of the key friction points of EVs – the complexity and user experience of charging. We can’t wait to accelerate the electrification revolution.”

“Electric vehicles are critical for decarbonizing the transportation sector but charging requirements remain a major barrier to wide-scale customer adoption, and the associated increase in demand for electricity poses risks to the electric grid,” said Yesim Jonsson, Shell’s GCxN program manager. “The companies in GCxN’s fifth cohort are developing technologies that will improve the efficiency and safety of electric vehicle charging, which can ensure continued vehicle electrification to reach climate targets.”

Resonant Link was referred to the program by Activate Global, a member of GCxN’s nationwide Channel Partner Network, consisting of more than 60 cross-industry cleantech incubators, accelerators and universities. Resonant Link then underwent an in-depth review by a technical advisory board before being invited by Shell and NREL to join the program’s fifth cohort. By participating in the program, Resonant Link will benefit from NREL’s state-of-the-art research capabilities, receive up to $250,000 in non-dilutive funding, and have access to networking opportunities through NREL’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

About Resonant Link

At Resonant Link, we’re building best-in-class wireless chargers to accelerate electrification in multiple multi-billion-dollar markets like robotics, material handling, and electric vehicles. Our wireless chargers are unmatched in speed, price, weight, and size, unlocking electrification by recharging vehicles during the short stops that already exist during operation to extend range and shrink on-board batteries. Since our founding, we’ve partnered with leading customers in every sector (including five Fortune 500 companies) to power their mission-critical applications.

Our growing team is a mix of Ph.D. engineers, industry veterans from leading mobility and clean-energy companies, and ex-founders and early-stage leaders, all coming together to rethink the charging paradigm. Resonant Link is based in Vermont and California, and our investors and partners include the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, Cyclotron Road / Activate, Stanford University, Dartmouth College, Urban Us, Scout Ventures, and others.

About GCxN

The Shell GameChanger Accelerator™ powered by NREL (GCxN) is a multi-million dollar, multi year program developed in collaboration between Shell GameChanger and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to discover and advance emerging clean technologies with the potential to dramatically alter the future global energy landscape. GCxN identifies promising startup companies through an ecosystem of more than 60 cleantech business incubators, accelerators and universities, providing access to up to $250,000 in non-dilutive funding in the form of technical expertise to develop and demonstrate new energy technologies. GCxN is made possible by funding through Shell GameChanger. GCxN is administered by NREL, located in Golden, Colo.

