Seagate Technology is launching some pretty beef hard disk drives that can store 20 terabytes of data for enterprise applications.

The Fremont, California-based company said the move is a recognition of the massive growth of data and the need to provide mass-capacity data storage to keep up.

The goal of the Exos X20 and IronWolf Pro 20TB CMR-based hard drives is to help organizations maximize the value of an organization’s data.

Seagate’s Exos X20 enterprise HDD is designed for maximum storage capacity and the highest rack-space efficiency. Built with cloud storage in mind, the 20TB Exos X20 delivers performance for hyperscale data centers and massive scale-out applications.

With low latency of 4.16ms and repeatable response times, Exos X20 provides enhanced caching that performs up to three times better than solutions that only utilize read or write caching. Exos X20 also delivers an increased sustained data rate (SDR) of up to 285 MB/s.

With available Seagate Secure technology and a 2.5M-hr MTBF rating, enterprises can count on Exos X20 to realize their greatest data and operational efficiencies, and highest storage densities in the datasphere, Seagate said.

The Exos X20 HDD can be paired with Seagate’s recently announced Exos Corvault intelligent storage system to deliver maximum data density in a small footprint. Built on Seagate’s four-unit chassis accommodating 106 Exos enterprise drives in seven inches (18 cm) of rack space, Corvault offers over 2.12PB of SAN-level performance built on Seagate’s breakthrough storage architecture.

High capacity, dependable solutions for small business

And then are solutions for the data freaks among us who aren’t at huge enterprises.

Seagate’s new IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD offers network attached storage (NAS)-optimized AgileArray technology to provide exceptional RAID reliability and compatibility during the heaviest NAS workloads that SMBs might require. Designed with built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors, IronWolf Pro 20TB offers RV mitigation to provide reliable performance for NAS systems with little lag or downtime.

Purpose-designed for heavy user workloads, the new IronWolf Pro 20TB features high reliability with user workload rate limits of 300TB/year — a necessity for today’s NAS servers. It also offers sustained transfer rates of 285MB/s giving users the power to collaborate by sharing files, backing up, and tackling heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments.

The new drive comes equipped IronWolf Health Management system for easy access and monitoring drive health as well as a five-year limited product warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for peace of mind.

Shipping this month, Exos X20 20TB will be available for list price of $700 and IronWolf Pro 20TB is available for $650. Corvault is available globally via qualified Seagate distributors.