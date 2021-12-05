Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

According to the latest survey by Salesforce, 89% of respondents said they are more satisfied with their day-to-day jobs after using automation tools, while 76% of respondents said they are more satisfied with their stress levels at work as a result of using automation solutions.

Organizations in every industry have made the shift to digital-first customer experiences. This shift has spurred investment in automation tools to both increase productivity and improve the employee experience, an area of growing importance in hybrid work environments.

A key way to improve a company’s employee experience is to empower people with the tools needed to efficiently complete time-consuming tasks. And according to Salesforce’s survey findings, it doesn’t take long for employees to realize that automation tools are time-savers. In fact, 79% of respondents said they have increased their productivity thanks to automation tools, and 47% say they have fewer menial tasks to complete in their day-to-day work. Additionally, 88% of employees trust automation solutions to complete tasks quickly and without errors, giving them more time to spend on complex projects.

While automation tools are helping improve the employee experience by empowering people to be more productive, the solutions are also helping employees avoid burnout and live more stress-free lives while at work. According to the survey findings, 76% of respondents reported feeling less stressed at work thanks to automation tools, while 91% reported that automation solutions offered better work-life balance than before.

As organizations continue to manage increased employee workloads as a result of shifting customer expectations, automation solutions will play an increasingly significant role in driving employee satisfaction and thus improved customer experiences.

To better understand the impact of investments in automation, Salesforce surveyed 773 automation users within the United States that use automation tools in their daily work.

Read more from Salesforce’s survey here.