From the initial email invite to the post-show playbook, marketers must set their webinars apart at every stage to drive deeper audience engagement and participation. Join this VB Live event for ten actionable and practical ways to set yourself up for success.

In a world where we’ve gone increasingly online to connect and consume content, webinars have become one of a digital marketer’s most powerful tools. According to On24’s 2021 webinar benchmarks report, webinar attendance increased 251% to more than 60 million this past year, while the hours of webinar content consumed grew by 290%, totaling 61 million hours.

It’s no surprise that 99% of digital marketers surveyed said that webinars are a key component of their marketing mix, with nearly three-quarters saying webinars have a direct impact on pipeline and revenue — maybe that’s why the number of webinars grew 162%.

The powerful impact of webinars comes from the opportunity to engage directly with your audience. It’s not a sales pitch, but the opportunity to offer the kind of crucial, actionable information your audience will share with their colleagues, in turn boosting your reputation and making your registration link a must-must click when it pops up in their inbox. Webinars remain one of the most efficient, cost-effective ways to generate authentic engagement, capture buyer interest, and develop a productive pipeline and increase revenue.

Webinars also generate hugely valuable audience insights, engagement data, and buying signals — which is why the majority of sales teams prioritize leads that spring from webinars, making them the top digital channel for 89% of respondents in creating qualified sales leads.

However, there is a mountain of digital content clamoring for your audience’s attention; even when they RSVP to a webinar, that time isn’t necessarily reserved for you, and they’re as likely to dismiss the reminder as they are to click your link. Despite the surge of interest in video content, the fatigue is real. While webinars aren’t going anywhere, the challenge is to make them more relevant than ever to ensure you rise to the top to capture attention.

How? There are proven, audience-tested, data-verified ways to make webinars more engaging for your audience, to make sure that the encouraging number of registrants you get when you’re promoting your webinar actually show up when it’s go-time.

Whether it’s ensuring you are focusing on your audience’s needs (not yours), testing and iterating (over and over), or including interactive elements, marketers now have to sharpen the tools in their webinar toolboxes. Don’t miss this VB Live event to learn the top ten tips for making your webinars unmissable, with real-world experiences from marketing leaders, including case studies and more.

