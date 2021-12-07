Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Data backup and recovery platform Rewind is extending support to include Microsoft 365.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after the Canadian company raised $65 million, with demand for cloud backup services growing due in large part to the remote work revolution that has driven uptake of SaaS-based online software.

Founded out of Ottawa in 2015, Rewind has previously offered data backup services for businesses running Shopify, BigCommerce, Intuit QuickBooks, GitHub, and Trello. As of today, this list also includes Microsoft 365, with data backup and recovery available for Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, Office 365 Groups, and Microsoft Teams.

Get backup

While most SaaS platforms provide some disaster recovery and security tools at an infrastructure level so that they can help companies recover from systemwide catastrophes, the customer is ultimately responsible for their data at an individual account level, including password management, permissions, and — crucially — backing up data. By way of example, Microsoft’s very own terms of services specifically recommend using third-party backup services, noting:

We strive to keep the Services up and running; however, all online services suffer occasional disruptions and outages, and Microsoft is not liable for any disruption or loss you may suffer as a result. In the event of an outage, you may not be able to retrieve Your Content or Data that you’ve stored. We recommend that you regularly backup Your Content and Data that you store on the Services or store using Third-Party Apps and Service.

This is what is known in industry parlance as a “shared responsibility” model, and this is where Rewind comes into play — it’s all about “versioning,” allowing SaaS customers to restore any file or piece of data to specific date and time.

As Rewind looks to extend its reach into the enterprise, the company is also currently preparing data backup and recovery services across other major SaaS products, including HubSpot, Zendesk, GitLab, and Jira, which are expected to start rolling out in 2022.