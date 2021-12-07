Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Today, zero-trust data security provider Rubrik announced the launch of Rubrik Cloud Vault, a managed secure data service. The service is designed to protect sensitive data by isolating the vault from the rest of the organization’s cloud environment to reduce the risk of data being modified, deleted, or encrypted during a ransomware attack.

Essentially, Rubrik Cloud Vault is designed to provide organizations with access to Azure Storage and Zero Trust Data Security from Microsoft to offer a data protection and disaster recovery solution that they can use to store data securely in cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

The announcement comes after Microsoft’s recent equity investment in Rubrik in August of this year, which began a strategic agreement between the two companies to build zero-trust data protection solutions for Microsoft Azure customers. Rubrik Cloud Vault is set to launch early next year on the Azure Marketplace.

Getting to grips with ransomware

Ransomware has emerged as a significant threat to enterprises. This year alone, attackers infected IT management provider Kaseya’s systems to encrypt the computers of 1,500 businesses, while Colonial Pipeline had to pay a $5 million ransom to get access to its systems.

While these are high-profile examples, these attacks are expensive across the board, with the average attack costing $4.24 million. The high cost of these attacks is a key reason why Rubrik and Microsoft are collaborating to reduce the likelihood of attackers being able to encrypt this information in the first place.

“Ransomware attacks pose an increased danger to every business around the world, regardless of industry,” said Dan Rogers, president of Rubrik. “This is a key milestone in our commitment to integrate Rubrik Data Security capabilities with Microsoft products to deliver zero trust data security to global enterprise customers.”

Zero-trust data protection

Rubrik Cloud Vault offers organizations a location to store data securely in the cloud under the protection of encryption, with multi-factor authentication and role-based controls that prevent unauthorized users from accessing sensitive business data.

With more employees working from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a zero-trust approach is critical for reducing the likelihood of an attacker being able to obtain initial access to data and encrypting it. At the same time, in the event that an attacker does break into the vault, the solution provides organizations with instantly recoverable copies of their data that they can use to quickly restore critical data assets before they experience prolonged downtime.

While this doesn’t entirely prevent double extortion attempts, where attackers threaten to leak hacked data, it does provide more security against traditional ransomware-style attacks.

The ‘Azure data protection’ provider

Rubrik was formed in 2014, and the cloud data management company now has more than 1,600 employees in over 18 countries, maintaining a customer base of over 3,200. Some of Rubrik’s top competitors in cloud data management solutions include Veeam Software Backup & Replication, Cohesity DataProtect, and Commvault Backup and Recovery.

Veeam offers a suite of data protection and backup solutions, including Veeam Software Backup & Replication, that are designed to backup physical and virtual workloads. The company has had a strong year so far, growing 25% in Q1, claiming to have 82% of the Fortune 500 as customers, and releasing a new backup platform for Google Cloud to add to its existing backup and disaster recovery solutions.

Cohesity recently announced the launch of a new disaster-recovery-as-service offering called DataGovern, which uses artificial intelligence to detect the kinds of anomalous access to data that come before ransomware attacks, and Project Force Knox, which enables organizations to back up copies of their data in a secure vault. Cohesity has annual run rate of over $300 million and claims it has 25% of the Fortune 500 as customers.

As more providers develop secure data backup and disaster recovery solutions to combat ransomware, Rubrik said it is attempting to differentiate itself by building an Azure-specific solution that offers organizations a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.