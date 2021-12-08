In this high-tech age, we are all about completing our tasks faster, more efficiently. Of course, this was one of the original intents of computers, and now, a couple of decades into the 21st century, coding those computers has become integral to our everyday lives. Every piece of technology relies upon the coding that has made our lives easier. But how can we make the coding easier? If you are a Javascript/Typescript developer, then ScaffoldHub can make help.

JavaScript continues to be a popular language among programmers. According to Statista, in 2021 almost 65% of survey respondents stated it was their language of choice. It’s relatively simple to learn (but a little harder to master), it can be run anywhere, and it features modern frameworks that are very developer-friendly with good community support. But if you have done any work in developing web applications, you know that there is still a great deal of time and effort that goes into each project. What if you could save not only time but money as well, by using a full-stack web application generator?

What used to take about two months to complete can now be done in as little as 15 minutes. With ScaffoldHub you pick and choose your entities, relations, fields, and validations. You select your front-end framework and create your back end with NodeJS. And just like that, you have a functioning web app. You can preview it online and edit the source code, subject to the Scaffold Hub License. It comes with API documentation, authentication, security, audit logs, forms, lists, filters, and so much more. Secure and mobile-friendly, the app is constantly being updated to keep up with the latest versions of the technologies used.

Normally valued at $187, lifetime access to this feature-packed full-stack web application generator can be yours for only $129. When you consider that the average developer earns $60 per hour, this package will pay for itself in the development of your first application.

