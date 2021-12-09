If you’re on the job hunt this side of Christmas, we want to do what we can to help. We know how busy this time of year can be, and trying to land a new job on top of everything could be overwhelming. So, we’ve put together a little list of some really great open roles for you to have a look at.

Decision Scientists are on the front line of identifying and targeting fraud to keep PayPal’s millions of users secure and engaged. Risk Decision Scientists apply their analytical and technical skills to researching data, monitoring, and creating logics that stop fraudulent activity on Venmo’s platform. They analyze existing loss trends and define logics, solutions, and operational processes that prevent them — while delivering best-in-class customer experience for Venmo users. Risk Decision Scientists work closely with one another, with Venmo Risk Operations and with Venmo’s Customer Support, in order to keep learning about current fraud.

They also partner closely with the Venmo Product teams to define features and integrate risk prevention tools to support business goals. As Venmo is a subsidiary of PayPal, this role also involves working closely with PayPal Risk teams to align on fraud-prevention methodologies and tools. Their team members are excited about solving analytical problems. They are bright, they are responsible, and they know how to follow through. If you’re also like that, PayPal would love to hear from you.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing expertise in specific areas by leading analytical projects independently, while setting goals, providing benefit estimations, defining workflows, and coordinating timelines in advance. They will fight fraudulent activity in one’s domain of ownership by analyzing existing loss trends through review of specific cases, research on our payments database, and incorporation of feedback from operations teams.

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, CGI is at the center of this change, supporting clients’ digital journeys and offering professionals exciting career opportunities. At CGI, success comes from the talent and commitment of their professionals. As one team, they share the challenges and rewards that come from growing the company, which reinforces their culture of ownership. All CGI professionals benefit from the value they collectively create.

CGI is seeking accomplished Java full stack Developers to join their Banking Group and support the financial services team in Pittsburgh, PA.

Your future duties and responsibilities will include development with Angular 7/8 with Spring Boot & Microservices along with Java and Angular UI Development. You should be able to work and deliver independently and guide offshore to deliver the work. Technical expertise in the development, coding, testing, and debugging of software is crucial, as is working knowledge in DevOps tools like Gradle/Maven, OpenShift, Jenkins, uDeploy and Git.

The Privacy Tooling and Infrastructure Engineering team is chartered to build tools, services, and infrastructure that enable seamless privacy implementation across Twitter products, services, and platforms in the most efficient and productive fashion. The team works to ensure that Twitter builds products and systems which respect users and keep promises (and regulatory obligations). This team innovates the idea of privacy tooling and services anticipating current and future needs, providing product engineers the ability to respect privacy while improving the Twitter user experience.

This team is responsible for building tools and infrastructure that classify the data using sophisticated ML models and identify anomalies in the system using auditing frameworks with the goal of ensuring that Twitter respects the privacy of all customers as the foundational principle.

They seek an engineering leader with technical depth, product intuition, and entrepreneurial spirit to lead the engineering team working on building the next-gen tooling and infrastructure for privacy implementation across Twitter. The person will play a vital role throughout the planning, development, and delivery of solutions working in close collaboration with product management, design, data science, security, legal, policy, communications, and many product and engineering teams across Twitter.

You should be comfortable in uncharted territory as Twitter builds unique privacy tooling, infrastructure, and auditing frameworks to drive user trust. They need your skills and enthusiasm to make it happen. You have previous experience leading high-performing teams working at scale. You will enjoy pursuing novel, ambiguous problems, collaborating with a variety of diverse partners, and will bring a strong learning orientation.