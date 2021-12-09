Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Whether they realize it or not, most enterprises are sitting on a mountain of priceless, yet untapped, data. Buried deep within PDFs, customer emails, and scanned documents is a trove of business intelligence and insights that often have the potential to inform critical business decisions – if only it can be extracted and harnessed, that is.

Instabase hopes to help businesses benefit from unstructured data with the help of some good, old-fashioned AI. Today, the business automation platform provider is announcing a set of new deep learning-based tools designed to help enterprises more easily extract and make sense of this unstructured data and build applications that will help them put it all to use.

“Unlocking unstructured data, which is 80% of all enterprise data, is an extremely difficult problem due to the variability of the data,” says Instabase founder and CEO Anant Bhardwaj. “Deep learning algorithms provide greater accuracy as the algorithm learns from the entirety of each training document and identifies many different attributes to make its decision, much like a human does.”

Instabase’s new deep learning features offer low-code and no-code functionality that’s designed to let Instabase customers tap into sophisticated deep learning models and train, run, and make use of these models for their business’s needs. Using drag-and-drop visual development interfaces, Instabase customers can build customized workflows and business applications powered by best-in-class deep learning models.

“These deep learning models have already been trained on very large sets of data and as a result, fewer samples are needed to fine-tune the model for a specific use case,” Bhardwaj explains. “That means enterprises can tackle use cases never before possible, build solutions faster and at unprecedented accuracies for their unstructured data use cases.”

Founded in 2015, Instabase uses technology like optical character recognition and natural language processing to extract and decipher data that is far too often buried in formats that can be difficult for machines to understand. The platform provider, whose customers include companies in the financial services, medical, and insurance industries, hopes that by tapping into this unstructured data, it can help companies automate more of their business processes, inform key decisions, and further their own digital transformation.

With the addition of its new deep learning infrastructure, Instabase hopes to make this unstructured data analysis even faster and more impactful. Using the platform’s Machine Learning Studio, Instabase customers can annotate data points within documents and spin up and train a custom model, which can then be used by others within the organization. The new features also include a Model Catalog, which offers plug-and-play access to a library of deep learning models built by Instabase and other providers.

The platform’s new deep learning features will be publicly available in early 2022.