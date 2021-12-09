SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 9, 2021–

Tradeshift has secured more than $200m in funding and debt from a combination of existing and new investors, including Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the US. Participation also came from IDC Ventures, LUN Partners, Private Shares, and Fuel Capital who increased their existing stake in Tradeshift’s combined portfolio of enterprise SaaS, marketplace, and fintech products serving the world’s most dynamic B2B community of digitally connected buyers and suppliers. The capital will be used to optimize Tradeshift growth and balance sheet to continue scaling the business.

Tradeshift’s unique, open network model is transforming the way B2B buyers and suppliers find, connect and transact with one another. The additional backing from experienced and committed investors secures the path for Tradeshift to accelerate product development and network growth, reinforcing the company’s standing as the leading B2B commerce platform with embedded fintech services.

We look to invest in companies we believe can become category winners,” said Jeff Randsell, Managing Director and Founding Partner at Fuel Venture Capital Partners “Tradeshift’s combined SaaS and embedded financial services offering is well-positioned at the forefront of what we see as the next wave of digital transformation. Further, it is clear that digital networks are the future of B2B software, just look at Slack, LinkedIn, and Github to see the trend. Tradeshift has pioneered the world’s first large-scale global trade network in the cloud with impressive growth rates through the pandemic and a compelling proposition to drive future scale.”

Tradeshift recently reported that the cumulative value of transactions processed across its network had passed the $1 trillion mark, having doubled in two years. Annual charge volumes on Tradeshift Go are predicted to exceed $2.5bn in 2021, a 600% year on year rise, making it one of the world’s largest fintech card programmes. The company is also seeing phenomenal early growth for Tradeshift Cash, a digital, real-time factoring product launched by Tradeshift earlier this year to help suppliers access fast and predictable cash flow.

“Embedding financial services directly into our product unclogs the flow of working capital across supply chains, eliminating a significant pressure point in the buyer-suppliers relationship,” said Christian Lanng, CEO and co-founder, Tradeshift. “As one of the first companies to recognize the potential for embedded finance in SaaS, we have been betting on the convergence of Fintech and SaaS products for a while. We’ve built the technology and distribution channels to capitalize on what is now one of the defining trends in our industry.”

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a market leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation and an innovator in B2B marketplaces and providing access to supplier financing. Its cloud-based platform helps buyers and suppliers digitize invoice processing, automate accounts payable workflows and scale quickly. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tradeshift’s vision is to connect every company in the world, creating economic opportunity for all. Today, the Tradeshift platform is home to a rapidly growing community of buyers and sellers operating in more than 190 countries. Find out more at Tradeshift.com.

Forward-looking statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tradeshift undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

© 2021 Tradeshift Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Tradeshift products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tradeshift Holdings Inc. in the US and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005690/en/

Harry Ronaldson

Harry.ronaldson@tradeshift.com