According to a recent survey by Teleport, 83% of security professionals can’t guarantee that ex-employees are no longer able to access their infrastructure, despite the obvious risks.

Infrastructure access and security challenges are dynamic, requiring constant vigilance and technological superiority to protect an enterprise’s most valuable and sensitive assets. But what happens when the employees tasked with deploying and managing applications and infrastructure leave the organization and take their knowledge with them? As highly skilled employees leave their companies in droves as part of The Great Resignation, the organizations they leave behind must ensure that access is only granted to current employees.

One part of the survey results focused on security concerns around The Great Resignation. More than half (58%) of IT, DevOps, and security professionals are “concerned” or “very concerned” about former employees leaving with secrets or knowledge into how their organization accesses infrastructure. More than a quarter (27%) are very concerned, demonstrating the urgent need for a reliable solution. These industry decision-makers are aware of the problem at hand, yet they haven’t made the necessary adjustments to protect their infrastructure. The issue isn’t awareness, but execution. Of the respondents who are “very concerned” about ex-employees leaving with knowledge about how their organization accesses infrastructure, more than three-quarters (77%) said their organization implemented new security methods that failed to be adopted by current employees.

Due to the complex nature of modern applications and infrastructure and the need to secure all levels of the stack, infrastructure access is a shared responsibility between different stakeholders. But industry professionals are divided on what role should be most responsible for infrastructure access in their organization. Forty percent of respondents said the responsibility lies with security employees, while 33% said DevOps and engineering should be in charge. Rather than pursuing a one-size-fits-all solution that ignores the needs of individual teams, an infrastructure access system must allow decentralized, protocol-specific enforcement of centralized access policies.

The survey collected a representative sample of IT, DevOps, and security professionals with knowledge about how their company manages access. A total of 1,000 respondents completed the survey, which was conducted by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company.

