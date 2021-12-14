Sending confidential information has never been easy. In fact, codes and ciphers have been used for thousands of years to send secret messages. As far back as 400 BC, the Spartans used cryptography for correspondence to relay communication between military commanders. Perhaps the most well-known of codes was invented by Samuel Morse in the 1830s, who created the eponymous Morse Code, a series of dots and dashes to be used on telegraphs. Fast forward to our technological age, and we are still sending sensitive and private information, now online and not without concern. KeysForWeb is an application that will encrypt sensitive data and credentials and erase them completely after 24 hours of sending.

In a day and age when cyberattacks run rampant, it seems unfathomable that 83% of organizations leave sensitive data unencrypted on the cloud. Yet despite the growing amount of information that now resides in the ether, this is the case. It is clear that teams, both inside and outside the organization, need to keep lines of communication happening and documents flowing in order to keep the wheels turning and the bottom line growing. But how to do that without risk — of losing information, of having data tampered with, or forgoing privacy?

Transferring and accessing data has never been more secure than with KeysForWeb. It uses single-use URLs, limited storage time, and data encryption to ensure maximum safety. The app provides a means for sharing credentials and passwords with the confidence that the information will not get into the hands of a third party. Prebuilt forms for the most common platforms validate the data provided in them. Using KeysForWeb will ensure that sensitive information is handled with the utmost care and that no information is lost on the way. It is the most convenient access keys handover ever.

