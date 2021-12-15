Are you an engineer who is passionate about exploring and applying technology to help solve real world end customer business problems? Are you keen on engaging in an agile process, iteratively delivering, and applying design patterns/architectures correctly? Do you possess a strong desire to learn and contribute solutions and ideas to a broad team?

Nuance’s Software Engineers/Developers develop next-generation technologies that empower enterprises to deliver exceptional conversational AI solutions. Their products offer designers, developers and business analysts’ access to customize AI technologies such as speech recognition, natural language understanding and conversational dialog.

They have an exciting opportunity for a Software Developer to join a world-class team building a premier voice, natural language, and AI-power technologies.

The successful candidate will have strong, hands-on programming skills in one /or all of the following programming languages: Java, Python, C/C#, JavaScript.

Experience with HTML, CSS, LESS/SASS, JSON, AJAX, and XML is important, as is hands-on experience designing and delivering software systems. Experience with micro-architecture and cloud native applications using Docker, k8s is important, along with the ability to learn new concepts, architectures, APIs, etc as needed.

The Field Engineering team is a multi-functional team offering solutions and support to customers with Mandiant Advantage. They are responsible for directly supporting the Mandiant Advantage SaaS Platform including Attak Surface Management, Automated Defense, Intelligence, and Validation.

A successful Security Architect will help mature and improve customer’s security maturity against some of the biggest threats and challenges in the industry. By ensuring delivery of unique Mandiant capabilities, they provide customers with Mandiant expertise and insight brought from years of experience and built on Intelligence. They help clients protect their most sensitive and valuable data through comprehensive and real-world scenarios that will change the way environments are secured and monitored.

The Security Architect will work with clients to map potential attack vectors and build effective security solutions that protect companies against advanced attackers. In this role, you will get a chance to learn about how customers are approaching security and develop deployments to match their needs. It will require constant learning and an ability to adapt as the security environment continues to evolve and the threats evolve.

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and their fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

The Senior Analyst, Financial Planning & Analysis role will report to the Head of Finance, Hosts. This role will be responsible for partnering with the business on growth, analytics, and strategy within the Homes/Finance organization, and will work closely with members of the finance and business leadership teams.

The ideal candidate possesses strong financial and analytics experience, ability to organize and create a structured approach to execution, ability to get up to speed quickly on different topics and areas. The candidate should possess excellent communication skills.

The ideal candidate will have 3+ years of experience with increasing responsibility in a large company environment. They will be a proactive and creative problem solver with tremendous intellectual horsepower. They will need strong SQL, Financial Analysis and excel modeling skills, along with excellent communication skills to all levels of the organization and strong analytical and financial skills.

