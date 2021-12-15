BOSTON & REGENSBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 15, 2021–

Leading NMR diagnostics company numares AG appoints Dr. Gregory Heath as new member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Heath has a long career in the diagnostics and life sciences industry, including long-term experience in the development and launching of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). He will assist numares in the commercialization of multi-marker-based diagnostic tests running on the company’s proprietary, AI-driven IVD platform, the AXINON® System, for which the company applied for two 510(k) clearances this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Greg to the board,” said Dr. Volker Pfahlert, Chief Executive Officer of numares. “As we continue our focus on expansion in the United States, his depth of knowledge and substantial experience in the US diagnostics industry will help drive our diagnostic strategy and be invaluable to numares as it launches IVD products.”

With his appointment, Dr. Heath joins the numares Supervisory Board as the second, independent US expert after Ms. Kathy Bates of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, who has been supporting the Supervisory Board as first US advisor since her election in 2019.

He brings with him more than 30 years of diagnostics experience. As a former General Manager of Diagnostics at Illumina Inc., Dr. Heath was responsible for building and managing the molecular Diagnostics Business Unit, as well as for the establishment of a CLIA lab and acquisition of service labs. Prior to this, he was SVP, Molecular Business at Roche Diagnostics, and held numerous roles in strategy, marketing, and business development during his career. He currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of Everlywell and is a strategic and scientific advisor to the diagnostics and life sciences industry.

Winton Gibbons, President of numares GROUP in the US and co-CEO of numares AG adds “Greg is a great addition to our Supervisory Board. His extensive experience in the diagnostics industry will help numares to commercialize its pipeline of new tests in the US. These include AXINON® GFR(NMR), a novel multi-marker kidney function test, recently submitted for FDA clearance.”

Earlier this year, numares also announced its FDA 510(k) application for the AXINON® LDL-P test on the AXINON® System, an IVD platform based on Nuclear Magnetic Spectroscopy (NMR), combined with the company’s proprietary Magnetic Group Signaling (MGS®). MGS®enables simultaneous, highly standardized analysis of metabolites in human samples like blood and urine. The platform is used to develop and deploy novel diagnostic tests in clinical laboratories, applying the “numares model,” that identifies a set of metabolites, so-called “biomarker constellations,” via machine learning algorithms. This provides diagnostics solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease, including conditions in the kidney, heart, and liver, as well as cancer.

At the numares shareholders’ meeting in December 2021, Dr. Heath was elected as member of the supervisory board effective January 1st, 2022.

