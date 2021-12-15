We’re not sure if it’s absolutely true, or even if there are statistics to prove it (knowing the internet there probably are somewhere) but there is a saying that’s floating around that says “once you’ve had Mac, you’ll never go back.” But of what there is no doubt is that Apple users do love their devices, for a variety of reasons, with the top one often being cited as “they just work.” But, as with most things, there is always room for improvement, and one way to upgrade your Mac is with this 2022 Power User Bundle.

Back in 2018, the number of Mac users surpassed the 100 million mark, with that figure staying on an upward trajectory. With constant upgrades and new features, the folks at Apple strive to make your experience always faster, fresher, and safer. By keeping your device (and yourself) up-to-date, you can enhance what the Mac has to offer.

If media is your bailiwick, this bundle was made for you. Through the four core apps being offered, you will be able to download, stream, and mirror your favorite music and videos easier and faster. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Mac App Store, Elmedia is a video player that will play virtually any file with a quality you will truly appreciate. Apple World Today describes Folx Pro as a “powerful download and torrent manager.” It’s fast and browser friendly and allows you to schedule your downloads at your convenience. MacWorld says it all when it comes to Airy: “A straightforward, easy to use YouTube downloader that gets the job done on your Mac.” The package is rounded out with JustStream Pro, an app that will allow you to stream video files to any screen in the house.

So if you have an audiophile or a videophile on your Christmas list who is looking to turn their Mac into a media powerhouse (or you happen to be one yourself) this is a great stocking stuffer. For our Green Monday sale, we are offering this bundle at 20% off our already discounted price. Simply type in GREEN20 at check out and you will pay only $31.20.

