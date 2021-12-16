Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

According to a recent report by Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud, infrastructure spread has reached an equilibrium, and IT leaders expect this spread to hold steady over the next three to five years. More than two-thirds of compute are now supported by public cloud, colocation and managed hosting services. We live in a world where the majority of apps and data exist outside of the corporate datacenter.

More than half of respondents (51%) indicated that they have already moved all their applicable infrastructure into the cloud, while the remaining (49%) said they plan to move their workloads into the cloud as much as possible. Not one of the over 1,400 respondents stated they would keep all of their infrastructure on premises forever.

One likely reason for the leveling out of infrastructure is that cloud adoption has now reached maturity in many markets, with companies planning to increase their investments in IT infrastructure across the board. More than 50% of respondents expect to invest more for all hosting types except colocation. Translation: They’ve left their datacenter and are buying more cloud. Only 20%-25% of respondents expect their investment in IT infrastructure to decrease in the future.

Security (53%), data privacy (47%), and control (41%) remain as top concerns among IT leaders, particularly for public cloud use cases. These concerns present valid obstacles to getting more companies to fully reap the benefits of cloud adoption. Companies that focus their resources on successfully addressing security and data privacy concerns while innovating with the cloud can expect to achieve a significant competitive advantage.

Rackspace Technology, in association with Google Cloud, surveyed 1,400+ global IT decision makers across manufacturing, technology, financial services, retail, government, and health care sectors.

Read the full report by Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud.