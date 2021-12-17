Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

According to a new report by Adobe, 77% of respondents living with a disability say their workplace has done a better job supporting them since the onset of the pandemic. A similar number of respondents say their coworkers are mindful of their unique needs in their interactions.

The pandemic reshaped how we work, increasing our reliance on digital technology. The way companies think about accessible and inclusive design is moving up on the list of priorities. More and more organizations are increasing their support for employees with disabilities, according to Forrester’s annual Global State Of Design Teams Survey.

Adobe’s survey results complement Forrester’s predictions, highlighting how work environments have changed over the course of the pandemic and how accessibility and inclusivity will evolve with new ways of working.

The survey also found that 77% of people agree that their workplace has improved how they support disability needs since the start of the pandemic; however, while 68% agree training is currently adequate, others say more work can be done around disability etiquette education.

Additionally, the survey found that greater workplace accessibility is considered a benefit by many (84%), but an awareness gap still exists. Encouragingly, more training is being embraced, as 77% of people surveyed are interested in learning more about supporting accessibility in the workplace, including topics like mental health, wellness, and tips for working with different learning styles.

The survey also looked at how supporting disability inclusion not only benefits businesses overall but how it can also help retain and recruit employees. The number of Americans quitting their jobs is at record rates. According to the survey, accessibility and inclusivity benefits are a key deciding factor for the disability community navigating their career journey (74%). The desire for these benefits is especially true among millennials (80%).

For this report, Adobe surveyed 1,000 full-time workers, part-time workers, and students based in the U.S.

