Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Connected multicloud data platform Teradata announced a new set of analytic integration components for the “everyday AI” platform Dataiku. The new Teradata Plugins for Dataiku are designed to enable analytics and data science teams that use Dataiku to implement a wide range of analytic functions within the Teradata Vantage platform.

The upgrades will drive agility for analytics and machine learning initiatives, accelerating time-to-value for joint Teradata-Dataiku customers, Teradata said in a written statement. The integration adds to the existing in-database options available when using Dataiku’s solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and applications with Teradata.

JC Raveneau, senior director of product management at Dataiku, said, “a common challenge is the scale of data preparation and analytics processes that modern AI and machine learning platforms require. The new Vantage Plugins offers Dataiku users the ability to deliver more value from their analytic workflows with in-database processing.”

“The new Teradata Plugins for Dataiku can accelerate these analytic initiatives by simplifying the data preparation and analytics processing with Teradata Vantage,” Richard Lower, director of global partnerships at Teradata, said.

In-database analytics

Teradata Plugins for Dataiku are designed to provide a user-oriented interface to enable the Vantage platform’s underlying analytic capabilities, meant to encourage data analysts and data scientists using Dataiku to scale their analytics projects on Vantage. Dataiku claims that end users will now have an easy-to-use interface for Vantage analytic functions and are able to tie them directly into the data science workflow.

End users don’t need to know the syntax of the underlying Vantage analytic functions. Instead, the plugins take the Dataiku end-user configuration and send this back to the Vantage system for processing analytics at scale.

The analytics part of the Vantage platform includes a library of analytic capabilities in-database. Vantage customers can access all of their data from a single Dataiku UI to develop AI, ML, and other analytics models on all of their data rather than on an extracted subset.

Lower claims the Dataiku integration will set Teradata apart from other multi-cloud platform management services. “Other approaches typically pull data out of the system of record and persist in either memory or on duplicative storage mechanisms,” he said. “This results in multiple copies of data, no longer in a centralized managed set which can lead to additional costs. This can also have security implications as customers no longer have a single security system managing the data and customers are significantly more exposed to losing auditability.”

Zero-loss data migration

Lower said he hopes to reassure new customers that they can migrate their existing data in Teradata with zero loss. The Teradata Native Object Store accesses additional data such as S3, Azure Blob, and Google. Customers can then manage that data in their cloud storage system of choice and analyze the data with Dataiku. The data location is transparent to the user, appearing as one big data source. Dataiku users can use the new in-database plug-ins to build and run analytics on the logical data store.

Dataiku says its platform facilitates the use of prebuilt components and automation wherever possible to streamline work processes as well as maintain consistent management and governance across teams and projects to create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs.

Customers who are current with their support of Vantage and Dataiku have access to the plugins without additional charge.