While we suspect that Mind Mapping has been around in some form since the dawn of time (after all, even cave art was suggestive of symbolic thinking), it wasn’t officially coined as a term until the 1960s. At that time, Tony Buzan popularized the idea of relating key concepts using images, lines, and links. Based on the notion of “radiant thinking” whereby thoughts radiate out from a single idea and branches flow backward and forwards from there, Mind Mapping has evolved over the decades and now is easier than ever with software programs like Zen Mind Map Pro.

Whether you have been consciously aware of it or not, you have likely used Mind Mapping during both your school years and your working life. In fact, it is a tool that is used by over 250 million people around the world. Designed to help you reach your goals, the benefits of this technique are many. It will help you memorize facts and figures, organize your ideas, facilitate your brainstorming sessions, simplify your thoughts, solve complex problems, and so much more. It’s easy to see why Mind Mapping is often called the “Swiss army knife of the brain.”

Zen Mind Map Pro is an easy-to-use online software that is going to help you to create those seemingly intricate diagrams to help you come up with new solutions and ideas that you can bring to the issue at hand, without using complicated interfaces. With just a few clicks you can create memorable mind maps that you will be able to publish, export, and share with co-workers, colleagues, fellow students, and friends.

Rated 4.6/5 stars on AppSumo and normally valued at almost $600, a lifetime subscription to Mind Map is now available for only $49.99. As Mr. Buzan himself says, “The mind map will change your life.”

