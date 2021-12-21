SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 21, 2021–

Industry Ventures, a leading investment firm focused on venture capital and private technology, announced key additions to its investment and operations team to further strengthen and grow the firm. Additionally, the firm recognized the ongoing contributions of team members with the announcement of internal promotions.

Pat Hanson joined the firm in July 2021 as Chief Administrative Officer and took over the Chief Compliance Officer role in November 2021. Prior to joining Industry Ventures, Pat was the Vice President of Finance and Chief Compliance Officer for Dyson Capital Advisors. Earlier, Pat served as Chief Financial Officer for Little Hawk Capital Management LLC (the firm Industry Ventures acquired in 2009 which formed the Partnership Holdings fund strategy) and was a Controller for a Mid-Atlantic real estate developer. Pat began his career at Price Waterhouse LLP, where he worked in the Audit and Business Advisory Services Group. Pat received a B.S. in Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross.

Jon Wong joined the firm in October 2021 as a Vice President on the Tech Buyout team. Prior to joining Industry Ventures, Jon served as a Vice President in BlackRock’s Private Equity Partners group, where he completed primary fund commitments in venture capital and private equity funds as well as direct investments. Prior to that, Jon developed private equity and investment banking industry expertise while working at Fulcrum Capital Partners, Rabo Securities, and EY. Jon earned his MBA from the Yale School of Management and a B.S. in Finance from NYU.

Valerie Lau joined the firm in September 2021 as Vice President of Legal where she will support all legal functions for the firm. Prior to joining Industry Ventures, Valerie was an attorney at Latham & Watkins where she worked in the emerging companies and venture capital group (ECVC). In addition to representing companies throughout their corporate life cycle, she counseled venture capital funds in their primary and secondary investments and other related legal matters. Valerie earned her J.D. at Georgetown University and a B.A. in Biochemistry from Harvard University.

Additional team hires during the year include Stephen Casillas, Associate on the Direct and Partnership Holdings team; Theresa Starnes, Associate on the Secondary team; Jady Wei, Associate on the Direct and Partnership Holdings team; Wade Cobb, Business Development Analyst; and Lynn Appelbaum, Accounting Manager.

“We are excited about the continued growth of our firm and are honored to welcome this group of high-caliber team members,” said Hans Swildens, CEO of Industry Ventures. “It’s terrific to be working with Pat again, who has a long history of working with our team and has hit the ground running. Jon’s experience executing on both direct and fund investments with BlackRock makes him well-suited to join our Tech Buyout team. Valerie brings valuable experience to our firm as an in-house attorney which will enable us to institutionalize our legal processes.”

In addition, the firm recognized the ongoing contributions of team members with internal promotions throughout the year, including Brian Langner to Principal; Nick Laszlo to Senior Associate; Hannibal George to Business Development Associate; Alex Adam to Principal, Head of Investor Relations; Jay Foster to Senior Fund Accounting Manager; Alyssa Walker to Senior Associate, Investor Relations; and Chris Hipple to Controller.

