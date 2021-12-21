It might be hard to believe but 2022 is just around the corner. While many of us are still stuck in March 2020 (at least in our minds), the world of tech has gone through a mammoth amount of change since the pandemic.

From remote working to the Zoom boom, the way we work, communicate with our colleagues, and even search for new jobs have all completely changed. Of course, Covid-19 has also spurred on “The Great Resignation.”

Over the last two years, many people have reevaluated their priorities, examined their careers, and contemplated making a change. As a result, we’re facing a hiring explosion unlike anything we have ever seen before.

So, if you’re wondering what the most in demand tech jobs will be in 2022, look no further. We’ve rounded up a list of the five jobs to consider. Now all you have to do is start applying. Good luck!

Java Developer

Java developers create web applications, software, and programmes. They are involved throughout the entire development life cycle of a product. This job is always in high demand and we predict that plenty of companies will be hiring for this role in the new year.

The responsibilities of a Java developer will vary greatly depending on the company and specific position. Typical duties include designing, implementing, and maintaining Java applications, delivering high availability and performance, contributing in all phases of the development life cycle, writing well-designed, efficient, and testable code, to name but a few.

Cloud Architect

A cloud architect is an IT professional who is responsible for overseeing a company’s cloud computing strategy. This includes cloud adoption plans, cloud application design, and cloud management and monitoring. Often, Cloud Architects are also responsible for bridging the gaps between complex business problems and solutions in the cloud.

Necessary cloud architect skills will include experience with programming languages such as Python, Ruby and Elixir, a background in IT engineering and excellent leadership skills.

Product Manager

Product Managers oversee the development of projects from the planning stage right through to completion. Usually, they’re the glue that holds teams together and make sure that everyone is on the right track. It’s a varied role and PMs will cover everything from supervising the task flow to holding regular meetings with staff to check-in on progress.

When companies are searching for candidates for this role, there are a few things that they will be looking for such as strong analytical skills, management experience, high levels of organization and experience using tools like PivotalTracker or Jira.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Cybersecurity is more important now than ever. Cybersecurity specialists are basically bodyguards that protect companies from attacks from hackers and customers from having their information stolen. Without a team of top IT security specialists, companies risk losing huge sums of money in data breaches and a headache from unhappy customers.

Cybersecurity specialists need problem-solving skills, knowledge of security across various platforms, great communication skills, and fundamental computer forensics skills. If you’ve got what it takes it can be a hugely rewarding job with relatively high salaries.

Data Scientist

A data scientist’s job is to use machine learning to predict and analyze data. Specific tasks include things like identifying data-analytics problems, determining the correct data sets and variables, collecting large sets of data, and communicating findings to stakeholders. Data science is a growing field and one that is sure to continue to develop over the next few years.

To be eligible for this role, you’ll need to be familiar with statistical programming languages such as R, Python, and SLQ. You’ll also need to have knowledge of data mining techniques. If you tick those boxes, then why not consider a career change in 2022?

