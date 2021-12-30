Long tail keywords are usually phrases of three words or more — and they’re a lot more common in the search world than you might think. In fact, as much as 70 percent of all Google search traffic is a long tail keyword search. Over 90 percent of long tail keywords get 10 or fewer searches per month, which means if you can find the right path to identifying some of the prime seed words in those long tails, you can rank highly for literally hundreds of terms, all based on one word.

LongTailPro is a nifty keyword suggestion tool that can help a business or manager find those skeleton key words that can unlock a bounty of new web traffic for your product. It’s all part of an all-in-one package to help find your potential audience online and turbo-charge an organization’s SEO efforts.

Once you look under the hood, it becomes clear that LongTailPro isn’t really one SEO tool — it’s actually five SEO tools. First, there’s a tried and true Keyword Research Tool to help find the best keywords for your projects. It’ll help users find head terms that can extend into up to 400 long-tail keywords, group and organize those keywords, and find keywords that worked for competitors. Meanwhile, the Rank Tracker keeps users updated daily on the progress of their chosen keywords with advanced metrics that can help fine tune all your SEO campaigns.

There’s also a Site Audit feature to manage your site health, find SEO mistakes, offer optimization ideas, track site speed, find internal links, and more. The SERP Analysis Tool expands your strategy options to find up to 200 manual keywords, analyze competitor terms, and analyze their backlinks. And speaking of backlinks, the Backlink Analysis goes even deeper into that area, including tracking on all the domains and page level metrics of all your backlinks, fixing broken site links, and spotting new backlink opportunities as soon as they appear.

For a limited time, a LongTailPro subscription that’s good for finding up to 10,000 keywords (a nearly $600 value) is now also part of our second Cyber Week sale. By using the code CYBER20, shoppers can take an extra 20 percent off the total price and get their LongTailPro access for just $39.99.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.”