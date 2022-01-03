Pilot wins Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity

Pilot, the leading provider of back office financial services for startups and small to medium sized businesses, announced today that it has won three Comparably Awards: Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. These honors recognize the best workplaces of 2021, as rated by employees across four categories, and are a testament to Pilot’s commitment to creating a workplace where every employee can thrive. Pilot was selected out of more than 70,000 companies across the U.S.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. Comparably’s awards are derived from 15 million ratings from employees across 70,000 companies.

“We are honored to have won these workplace awards, but more importantly, we are honored that our employees rate Pilot as a meaningful place to work where they feel supported and set up for success,” said CEO and co-founder Waseem Daher. “Our priority has always been supporting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and creating a healthy and positive work environment.”

“Out of thousands of companies, Pilot employees have rated their organization as the best of the best in three key categories,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “This kind of recognition is a testament to the commitment of Pilot’s leadership team to workplace culture, diversity, and inclusivity of all employees.”

Pilot launched in 2017 to bring accounting and financial advisory services into the modern era. Pilot has experienced rapid growth over the past few years. As the company has scaled its workforce, the team has made building a strong and equitable company culture a top priority.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

About Pilot

Pilot launched in 2017 to bring bookkeeping into the modern era. The company provides small businesses with dedicated finance experts-which Pilot hires as full-time, U.S.-based employees-who learn the ins-and-outs of their business. Pilot integrates automatically with the systems customers already use. With a special blend of custom software and expert bookkeepers, Pilot delivers accurate, consistent bookkeeping that gives entrepreneurs the freedom to focus on their business, as well as an array of additional financial services.

Pilot was founded by Waseem Daher, CEO; Jeff Arnold, COO; and Jessica McKellar, CTO. It is their third startup, after two successful exits. Pilot has 1,500 customers and has raised about $170 million to date.

Potential customers can learn more and sign up at https://pilot.com.

