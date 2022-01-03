Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

Solar roofing provider GAF Energy announced today its Timberline Solar product uses solar shingles that you can nail to a roof.

GAF Energy, a division of Standard Industries, has made a solar roof system that integrated easily into traditional roofing processes in materials thanks to what it calls the first “nailable” solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle, which will be assembled domestically at GAF Energy’s manufacturing and R&D facility in San Jose, California. The company showed off the tech at the CES 2022 trade event in Las Vegas.

The project will create local American jobs and hopefully create more demand for residential clean energy. One of the challenges to date has been the need to house solar tiles on platforms that have to be attached to roofs, making a solar roof installation more complicated than putting on a traditional roof.

The company said the Timberline Solar is reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. It is less than a quarter-inch thick, and integrates with traditional shingles.

Image Credit: GAF Energy

Over five million new roofs are installed on U.S. homes each year. One out of every four of those roofs comes from GAF, the sister company of GAF Energy and the largest roofing and waterproofing company in North America.

“Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy, in a statement.“At GAF Energy, we have the capacity to scale this technology like no one else through GAF, bringing an integrated solar product that is weatherproof, affordable, and design-minded to homeowners across the country. We’re excited to lead the next generation of clean energy adoption.”

With access to GAF’s national contractor network, GAF Energy said it is positioned to bring residential solar to the mass market, transforming more roofs into solar roofs each year.

Image Credit: GAF Energy

“Realizing our vision of a breakthrough mass-market solar roof has been our mission since we launched GAF Energy in 2019. What the team has accomplished is nothing short of extraordinary,” said David Winter and David Millstone, co-CEOs of Standard Industries, in a statement. “Through our national roofing network, world-class talent, and aggressive investment in research and development, the Standard family of companies will transform the solar industry.”

In September 2021, Timberline Solar received UL’s 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the system on residential roofs as a roofing product and a solar energy product.

In addition, GAF Energy worked with Sandia National Laboratories, a U.S. Department of Energy research and development lab, to verify the product’s strength, durability, and overall market-readiness.