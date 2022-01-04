Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

According to a new study by Cogito, 26% of consumers believe artificial intelligence is misunderstood.

The survey, which was designed to capture consumers’ understanding of AI, their overall perception and utilization, and any apprehensions related to data privacy and regulation, found that nearly half of consumers (45%) believe AI supports employees by making complex tasks easier. An additional 22% believe AI takes the mundane, repetitive tasks away, so they don’t have to do the work themselves.

Consumers’ perceptions of AI were generally approving, with 43% viewing the technology as a powerful, positive innovation, despite some lingering hesitations. Specifically, when asked about the perceptions of AI in the workplace, 15% of respondents view AI as a potential threat to jobs.

One of the most significant highlights from the study explored the sentiment consumers have towards regulation and the industry standards of conduct. When it comes to regulating AI-enabled tools, the survey found that only 17% of respondents did not care about regulation. Thirty-three percent stated they would feel more comfortable with the technology with increased federal regulation, and 39% stated they would feel more comfortable if brands had a more transparent code of practice.

Further, nearly half of respondents (43%) said they would have a more positive perception of a company and AI if companies were more explicit about their use of AI, the data collected, and how it is used. Regardless of federal or company-level regulation, the survey reinforced the collective need to create effective and fair technology for everyone.

Two-thirds (77%) of consumers are very likely or somewhat likely to trust recommendations informed by AI-enabled tools, despite 56% not understanding what AI-enabled tools track. With the AI market growing at record rates of adoption, AI creators and the industry at large must be more explicit about the technology’s role and the support it provides to create a more productive, trusting, and open-minded future of work, where AI and humans can work in symbiosis.

Market research company Dynata conducted this survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers (ages 18-65+) on behalf of Cogito.

Read the full report by Cogito.