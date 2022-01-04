Freelance writing is not for the faint of heart. The average freelancer can make some decent money, earning over $24 an hour. However, about a third of those intrepid scribes will actually earn less than $10 an hour during their first year on the freelance hustle.

The takeaway from those two statistics is that writing for a living or as a side-hustle isn’t easy. And if you’re going to make any real money, you need to get good — and fast.

With the training in The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle, learners can not only earn the tools to level up their writing game and deliver better copy, but also learn some of the time management steps and other administrative skills needed to get consistent work as a freelance writer, copywriter, proofreader, and more.

With 14 different courses, including 30 hours of comprehensive training, learning can turn a passion for prose into a legitimate career — either as a freelance writer for hire, or as an extra revenue stream to augment your regular day job.

It all starts with The Complete Freelance Writing Course, an actionable step-by-step roadmap that can help kick off your new pursuit. This introductory course offers guidance in building a quality portfolio, finding the right writing niche for you and your interests, crafting an effective pitch, handling client feedback, and more. There’s even training in how to stay motivated and overcome feelings of fear and uncertainty that can drag inexperienced writers down.

From that foundation, the training can turn in a host of different directions. Courses like Secrets of a Freelance Writer, Writing with Impact, and 10 Writing Exercises for the Modern Writer can sharpen your talent, finding new ways to engage readers and secret persuasion tactics that just might turn skeptics into believers.

With courses examining areas like creative writing as well as how to be a ghostwriter, a whole section of coursework explores the steps to embarking on a career as a copywriter. From learning the basics to establishing a brand voice, these courses dig into 54 unique copywriting elements, each outlined in a handy 100-page guide to help break it all down for faster learning.

Students will even find training to help adapt thinking to the freelance lifestyle, including the seven best ways to get paid as a writer, tactics to be hyper-productive when you’re working from home, and even tips for writing faster so you can write more — and get paid more.

Each course in The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle is a $199 value, but right now, the entire collection is on sale for only $29.99, just over $2 per course.

