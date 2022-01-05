Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Atmosphere brings streaming video to out-of-home locations, and now it will show TikTok videos in places like restaurants, bars, gyms, and medical offices.

Austin, Texas-based Atmosphere has more than 18,000 locations where it streams TV entertainment to businesses. And today it is adding TikTok to those locations as a way of engaging people when they are out and about. This comes a day after Atmosphere announced it raised $100 million.

TikTok’s user-generated content will be available to stream out-of-home via Atmosphere’s place-based television platform. Atmosphere’s expert team of content editors will curate tens of thousands of TikTok’s amusing videos to create a channel exclusively built for out-of-home viewing.

“TikTok has become a destination for more than a billion people to be entertained, get inspired, and find community,” said Dan Page, head of global business development for new screens at TikTok, in a statement. “By partnering with Atmosphere, we’re excited to make it easy for people to experience TikTok together by bringing the joy and creativity of our platform to new screens, venues, and audiences.”

Image Credit: Atmosphere

Atmosphere has doubled its footprint in the last year to places like restaurants, bars, gyms, doctor offices and other venues worldwide, including Westin, Taco Bell, and Texas Roadhouse.

Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature, and entertainment, reaching more than 20 million unique visitors per month.

“Everyone is constantly on the go and on their phones, so we developed a hyper-entertaining streaming TV platform with Atmosphere, which elevates the vibe of any business. This is a win-win for the business and their customers as well as advertisers, who are having a harder time connecting with an unreachable TV audience,” said Leo Resig, CEO of Atmosphere, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with TikTok and to showcase their brand of extremely engaging content in businesses. We are trailblazing TV entertainment in the third space and having a blast doing it.”

Before raising $100 million this week, Atmosphere had raised $119 million in three rounds. The company has nearly 250 employees in the U.S., and it is aiming to grow to more than 500 by the end of 2023.

Asked if the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is hurting demand, the company said to VentureBeat, “Atmosphere doubled in size over the last year, so despite the effect the pandemic has had on some businesses, we have found new growth avenues and continue to add new venues at an accelerated pace. We expect to continue this growth trajectory.”

The company said it is profitable. Atmosphere was incubated within the Chive Media Group as Chive TV and was spun out in 2019 into its own entity.