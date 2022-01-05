And just like that, we have a whole new year ahead of us (how exciting). January is a common time of year for people to make changes in their lives, or at least get the ball rolling in some way. A big change people tend to think about at the start of a new year is a change in career. We want to be there with you, and help you as best we can if you are on the hunt for an exciting new job opportunity. So, we took to our job board and hand-selected some of the best jobs that are live right now.

Get applying…

The successful candidate will be a member of an expert services team who is responsible for delivering a quality solution in a timely manner, on budget and to a client’s satisfaction. Responsible for delivering a set of services and key deliverables that match customer specifications. Key responsibilities include the development, testing, and launching of marketing programs.

The successful candidate will take direction from senior team members and management to ensure quality marketing deliverables for Oracle customers. They will have strong subject matter expertise in marketing programs and campaigns along with the ability to develop, coordinate, test, and launch standard interactive marketing programs using the Oracle Marketing platform for on-time, on-budget, and error free project deliverables. The right candidate can actively manage customer escalations and review project requests from clients to determine how to implement using established processes and best practices, or scope production specifications for custom projects.

2+ Years of professional experience is required, as is coding experience and experience with HTML, Adobe Photoshop, CSS, and JavaScript. Previous experience interacting with a client/customer base is also crucial to success in this position.

PayPal is looking for an engineering manager to help strengthen their world class risk prevention and mitigation systems and combat cybercrime. In Global Fraud Risk (GFR), they’re responsible for fraud detection, risk management and regulatory compliance services across PayPal and it’s subsidiaries, specializing in money movement between users. They facilitate this money movement by designing, implementing, and supporting systems that detect patterns that might indicate fraudulent activity when users use PayPal to send money.

The Venmo Risk Engineering team is responsible for managing fraud across Venmo products, including P2P, VenmoPay, Crypto, Business Profiles, and more. In this versatile role, you will be responsible for helping shape the future of mission critical risk systems by using a combination of analytical, technical, and communication skills. You will be collaborating closely with engineering, product and operations to design and develop features for a highly complex and heavily distributed risk environment, and will be organizing, leading, and developing the world-class talent inside the organization.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related technical discipline (or equivalent experience), along with extensive experience developing distributed software. They will have demonstrated proficiency in Java, Spring, and Git and experience designing complex distributed systems, applying architecture and design patterns, and using technology to solve complex real-world problems.

CGI has an immediate need for an Agile Scrum Master to join their financial services team in one of their selected CGI locations. Due to the current COVID-19 status, candidates will not be required to work within the physical work location at this time. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they will be required to be located within the proximity of the assigned CGI location.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced team environment supporting one of the largest leaders in the secondary mortgage industry. They take an innovative approach to supporting clients, working side-by-side in an agile environment using emerging technologies.

They are looking for an Agile Scrum Master with 7-8 years of experience in managing scrum teams, who will guide team members on how to use the Scrum process and Agile practices.

The successful candidate will lead team members to ensure product vision and goals are met, and communicate product workflow to keep colleagues informed every step of the way. They will identify organizational roadblocks that limit team productivity and quality, and provide feedback to management, so CGI can improve, innovate, and move forward.