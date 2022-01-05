Robots like The Iron Giant or 2001’s HAL 9000 get all the attention when you’re talking artificial life, but the truth is, there are robots everywhere. Sure, the smart ones and cute ones are often most memorable, but many play huge, yet understated roles in modern industry across scores of business sectors.

Take the robotic arm, for instance. The first working robot bicep joined a New Jersey GM plant’s assembly line handling automated diecasting back in 1961. Today, the improved efficiency, amazing precision, and enhanced safety of an industrial robot arm are mainstays for companies working to boost their manufacturing productivity.

Whether you’ve got an interest in robotics or want to work controlling or utilizing these resourceful machines, you can get inside and learn it all with this WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit.

And trust us — the Mirobot is most definitely not a toy. Armed with a wide range of practical uses, this professional-grade arm is designed for education. While many industrial arms can stand several feet high and weigh hundreds of pounds, the Mirobot is only nine inches tall, yet it’s equipped to operate and handle tasks with the same performance of its much larger cousins.

Even if you’ve never controlled a robot before, this collection offers all the training and tools needed to bring the six-axis Mirobot to life. The Mirobot can be fully programmed to execute exacting automated processes, all within an ultra-tight 0.2mm positioning for repeated accuracy.

The arm comes fully assembled and is ready to use right out of the box with different pneumatic attachments, including a suction cup, a two-finger gripper, a three-finger soft gripper, and more to simulate any type of motion from holding a pen to turning a screw. And with an included Bluetooth controller and built-in WiFi protocols, communication is simple.

Best of all, the Mirobot is entirely open source, with a thriving GitHub community with access to tutorials, source code, and even specialized guidance on customization — all available for free.

Shoppers can get the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm in two configurations: the Educational Kit, including the arm in all its six-axis splendor; or the Professional Kit, which includes everything in the other kit while adding the Bluetooth controller. Right now, both are available at savings of over $100 off the retail price with the Education Kit at $1,399.99, and the Professional Kit at $1,539.99.

