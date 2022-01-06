Look, we’re never going to say there’s such a thing as too much reading. The ingestion of information solely by scanning and interpreting the written word is already a dying art.

But sometimes, it just isn’t conducive to stare at a screen all day — like when you’re driving. Sure, you’d still love to be learning new information or staying up on current events, but there are plenty of times where reading just isn’t feasible. That’s where Newsly steps in.

Founded last year, Newsly is a service that gathers up world news and trending articles from around the globe, then reads them to you in a natural human voice, no matter where you are.

Newsly is like your own personalized newsfeed. It’s a text-to-speech mobile app that makes it easy to stay up to date on all your favorite topics even while you’re working out, traveling, or engaging in activities that you just couldn’t do if you were reading.

Newsly is based around machine-learning artificial intelligence. This iOS- and Android-friendly newsreader app assesses your personal tastes and interests, then starts delivering stories it thinks you’ll like. Swipe left for stories you want to hear, or swipe right for those that don’t interest you. New articles are uploaded 24/7, so there’s always something new and enlightening to suit your interests all day and all night.

You can explore articles from all over the world, separated out into eight different categories, then listen to those stories read in a smooth, engaging male or female voice. The service also brings podcasting into the game, featuring the ability to search for and listen to podcasts as part of your personalized feed. You can even assemble a custom playlist with all of your waiting articles and podcasts sectioned the way you want them — ready to listen anytime, anywhere.

Newsly has already become a tremendous hit with users, notching a cumulative 4.8 out of 5 star rating from users in the Google Play Store and 5 out of 5 on the App Store. It’s also found its way on to some impressive lists, including 51 Amazing Social News Startups Worth A Follow from the Startup Pill and Canada’s Top News Media Outlets and Platforms from The Boove.

Regularly $119 a year, you can try out a Newsly Audio News Premium Plan now at almost 60 percent off that price — down to only $49.

