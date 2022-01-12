If you’re planning to change jobs in 2022, then you have certainly come to the right place. Our lovely job board is set to be bursting with amazing opportunities this year, and we’re excited to share them with you! This week, we’re shining a bit of a spotlight on some of the brilliant companies that are hiring over the coming months, so be sure to check them out.

As one of the world’s leading global IT and business consulting services firms, CGI works across the globe with a wide range of clients in a diverse set of industries. They also develop and deliver a vast array of business and technology solutions. They understand the demand for experience and specialized expertise. Their commitment is to help people benefit from a variety of career and project opportunities. At CGI, people are encouraged to choose their passion and evolve their career in line with their interests and goals.

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, CGI is at the center of this change, supporting their clients’ digital journeys and offering their professionals exciting career opportunities. At CGI, success comes from the talent and commitment of their people. As one team, they share the challenges and rewards that come from growing the company, which reinforces a culture of ownership. Everyone in CGI benefits from the value they collectively create.

If you’re interested in being part of building one of the largest independent technology and business services firms in the world, then check out the CGI Group page on our job board!

PayPal allows any business or individual with an email address to securely, conveniently, and cost-effectively send and receive payments online. Their impressive network builds on the existing financial infrastructure of bank accounts and credit cards to create a global, real-time payment solution. They deliver a product ideally suited for small businesses, online merchants, individuals, and others currently underserved by traditional payment mechanisms.

The size of the PayPal network and widening acceptance of the product has helped them to become one of the leading payment networks for online auction websites. PayPal is also being increasingly used on other ecommerce sites for the sale of goods such as electronics and household items, the sale of services such as web design and travel, and the sale of digital content.

PayPal cultivates an environment that’s fun and rewards ingenuity, determination, and diverse perspectives. They respect and value uniqueness and diversity, regardless of background, level or circumstances. PayPal takes care of their employees by providing generous health, wellness, and financial plans so they can feel secure about their own future while building the future of money.

And if you fancy joining the PayPal family, we have good news. They are on a hiring spree at the moment, with countless exciting opportunities for incredible talent to apply for.

Airbnb, Inc. is an American company that operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities. Based in San Francisco, California, the platform is accessible via website and mobile app.

A world where anyone can belong anywhere starts with a workplace where you feel welcome and can contribute your best work. Airbnb welcomes candidates with backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in tech and offers opportunities to create community in offices around the world. There’s life at work and life outside of work. They want everyone to be healthy, travel often, get time to give back, and have the financial resources and support they need. Airbnb offers comprehensive health plans, paid volunteer time, healthy food and snacks, generous parental and family leave, learning and development opportunities, and annual travel and experiences credit.

Airbnb has a number of really exciting opportunities right now, so be sure to check them out!