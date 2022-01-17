Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

Juro, a contract automation platform used by companies such as Deliveroo and Trustpilot, has raised $23 million in a series B round of funding.

Founded out of London in 2016, Juro serves to automate many of the manual administrative tasks involved in creating, managing, storing, and signing contracts — something that has become all the more important in a world that has had to swiftly adapt to remote work.

Juro can be used for just about any standard contract, from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and sales deals to offers of employment. The platform sports collaborative built-in templates that allow all parties involved to edit or inserts comments, while also giving visibility into who has viewed and taken action on a draft through to completion.

Juro also includes myriad integrations, spanning Salesforce, Slack, Workday, Greenhouse, Zapier, and more — so a sales team, for example, can generate a contract directly from inside their CRM, and that contract stays automatically synchronized with an account as it progresses through to the e-signature.

There has been a slew of similar investments across the contraction automation sphere over the past year, with the likes of Contractbook locking down a $30 million investment last year, while Malbek recently secured $15.3 million.

As with the other players in this space, Juro is ultimately all about replacing multiple third-party services — such as Word, Excel, Box, and DocuSign — with a single solution.

“We started Juro in order to make legal contracts frictionless and accessible to everyone,” Juro cofounder and CEO Richard Mabey said in a press release. “Legacy processes using Word, PDFs, and email slow things down not only for lawyers but for everyone who handles contracts.”

Juro had previously raised around $8 million, and for its series B round the company attracted lead investor Eight Roads, with participation from Union Square Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp, and Wise cofounder Taavet Hinrikus. With another $23 million in the bank, Juro said that it’s now well-financed to expand across the U.S. and Europe, and build on its recent growth which it said has seen more than 250,000 contracts pass through the Juro platform in the past 12 months.