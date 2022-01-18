Empowered by Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil

SMOORE, the world’s largest vaping manufacturer, today launches the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution – FEELM Air at its New Technology Launch Event in London. FEELM Air features 7 major breakthroughs in vaping experience, including ultimate design, reliability, flavor and joyful interactive experience.

The comprehensive improvement of FEELM Air is attributed to the new generation of Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil, which is created with 3 revolutionary innovations.

3 Innovations on Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil

Firstly, it has the world’s first 7-layer composite heating film made of bionic material, with each layer leading to a correspondingly enhanced functionality.

Secondly, the new bionic ceramic coil leverages Nanoscale Vacuumed Film-forming Technique to make the heating film distributed more evenly, for accurate temperature distribution.

Thirdly, it features a microporous bionic structure to provide smooth ventilation as well as strong leakage-proof performance.

7 Breakthroughs in vaping experience brought by FEELM Air

Underpinned by Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil, FEELM Air manages to achieve 7 major breakthroughs.

Most importantly, FEELM Air improves an overall harm reduction performance by 80%, compared with last generation. Hybrid Composites Heating Layer and the industry’s first Nanoscale Protection Layer with corrosion resistance reduce the emission of heavy metals by 78.6%; and Temperature Control Layer with thermal conductivity can reduce the emission of Aldehydes and Ketones by 80.7% due to localized over-heating, compared with last generation.

The second breakthrough is more authentic flavor reproduction. FEELM Air employs the exclusive and patented Flavor-Lock™ technology, which improves average flavor release by 33%. Moreover, terraced temperature zone and multi-layered atomization of the ceramic coil allow tailored flavor release in different temperature zones. Microporous Flavor-Lock™ Layer produces aerosols in smaller particle size for consumers to taste the flavor thoroughly.

Thirdly, FEELM Air features an excellent leakage-proof performance. It utilizes 2nd Generation of “Puzzle leakage-proof” technology, decreasing leakage rate by 237%, by means of capillary structure and an innovative choke valve to prevent condensation. Besides, Superabsorbent Lock Layer can effectively prevent e-liquid splashing.

In terms of energy optimization, FEELM Air boasts the world’s highest energy efficiency of 1.3mg/W, by virtue of three layers of composite materials. Temperature Control Layer allows the heating film to form a proper terraced temperature zone. Nano Silver Electro Layer can reduce invalid energy consumption while Porous Thermal Resistance Layer can effectively reduce heat loss.

The fifth breakthrough is mounting the world’s smallest linear motor, which offers a unique “Shock-wave Mode”, bringing users delicate vibrations and interactive vaping experience, so that the user can feel the resonance in every puff. The power consumption of vibrations per charge is as low as 0.06%, which is equal to only two puffs.

Meanwhile, FEELM Air has industry’s first super power management system “TOPOWER™”, which allows 10-minute charge for 8-hour vaping. In contrast to the last generation, the system’s energy density is increased by 20% and battery life is increased by 30%.

Finally, FEELM Air adopts an integrated MEMS (Micro-electro Mechanical Systems), which functions as a reliable airflow switch, to improve the sensitivity of the device while preventing mis-activation.

“FEELM Air is an outcome of cross-disciplinary research, and a revolutionary innovation to ceramic coil, ” said Frank Han, President of FEELM at opening remark of the launch event. “It upgrades the current single-layer film to a 7-layer biotic thin film. The thickness of the film is reduced from 80 micrometers to 2 micrometers, which is 40 times thinner than the last generation.”

FEELM Brand Refresh

In addition, Frank Han announced the brand refresh of FEELM at the launch event. The new brand concept is composed of five words: Feel, Engine, Exploration, Lifestyle and Memory, echoing the five letters of the brand name FEELM. He also unveiled new FEELM logo, which has the contour of ceramic coil and is in a shape of window, symbolizing FEELM’s Window to Ultimate Sensation. The “open window” stands for the infinite pursuit of a better sensory experience, representing FEELM’s commitment to ultimate sensation.

Ever since the launch of the world’s first black ceramic atomization coil with metallic film in 2016, FEELM has changed the whole competitive landscape, ushering in a new era of ceramic coil. It has largely enhanced harm reduction with accurate heating temperature control and revolutionized vaping experience with smooth and pure taste till the last puff. More importantly, FEELM has effectively addressed the industry’s pain points of leakage and dry hit.

By 2022, vaping devices loaded with FEELM atomizers have been exported to over 50 countries in Europe, America, East Asia, Africa, and Oceania, with its accumulated sales volume of over 3 billion pieces. FEELM has never stopped the constant exploration for ultimate sensation. By virtue of FEELM Air, equipped with Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil, FEELM is ready to drive another paradigm shift in the global vaping industry, leading the second sensory revolution of ultra-slim device and ceramic coil.

About FEELM

FEELM tech is a high-quality pod system solution belonging to SMOORE, based on the world’s leading ceramic coil heating technology. Combing with flavor reproduction technology and innovative electronics technology and structure design, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience to global vapers. Focusing on the research of cutting-edge atomization technology, FEELM provides vape brands with total solutions and manufacturing. Now FEELM symbol is on the vape pods of market-leading vaping brands around the world, such as RELX, NJOY, Haka, and VAPO.

About SMOORE

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base. The Company is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 18.9% of the total global market share.

