TheDrop.com, a global marketplace serving the $200 billion youth lifestyle market, today announced that Scott Keating has joined the company’s management team as Chief Merchandising Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Keating will lead TheDrop’s global merchandising strategy and manage relationships with the 300+ brands and retail shops who currently sell products through TheDrop’s platform.

Keating was formerly at Nike, where he spent 14 years in a range of leadership roles for the footwear giant, most recently as the Global Sales & Brand Director for Nike SB. In this role, he was responsible for driving global growth from the U.S. to Europe, China and Japan. Prior to that, Keating led the Nike Snowboarding group where he developed the top snowboarding boot in the market before Nike closed the division.

Keating joins TheDrop during a period of incredible company momentum and growth. The platform-focused marketplace recently raised a Series A in August 2021 and now brings its 300+ brand-merchants and over 30 boutique retailers to new global markets. With a strong foundation of repeat customers – now at 34% of monthly gross merchandise value (GMV) – TheDrop’s curation of over 300 new drops each week keeps Millennials and Gen Z trendsetters locked-in to TheDrop’s communications.

“We are beyond amped to welcome Scott to TheDrop’s team at a thrilling time in our platform’s growth,” said Matt Falcinelli, Founder & CEO. “His deep footwear industry chops, combined with his experience scaling businesses into varying global markets, make Scott a perfect fit for TheDrop and a stellar addition to our senior leadership team.”

“Anyone following retail trends specifically around Millennials and Gen Z consumers knows that marketplaces are the future of online retail, at the macro and niche levels,” said Keating. “TheDrop has numerous first-mover advantages in the youth fashion & footwear markets. In joining a team with decades of experience building global e-commerce destinations, I couldn’t be more excited at the opportunity to help establish TheDrop.com as the central hub for the hottest global drops.”

About TheDrop.com

TheDrop.com is the first marketplace platform of its kind in the U.S. to aggregate and curate products which are targeted to the Millennial and Gen Z consumer. Through its proprietary platform, TheDrop synchronizes the inventories of 300+ brands from the U.S., U.K., Australia and Mexico, as well as over 30 of the top Streetwear, Sneaker, and Skateboard shops from across the country. TheDrop is now the strongest source of real-time trend intelligence in a $200 billion market.

