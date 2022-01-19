Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

Clari, a so-called “revenue operations” platform designed to help companies generate more predictable revenue through big data insights, has raised $225 million in a series F round of funding at a $2.6 billion valuation.

Revenue operations, or RevOps, is a relatively new term that describes the age-old problem of how businesses generate more predictable revenue by getting everyone involved — across sales, marketing, and finance — to work effectively together. It’s ultimately all about bringing more visibility through data, allowing companies to optimize pricing to enhance conversions, reduce revenue “leakage,” and identify new channels for revenue.

Founded in 2013, Sunnyvale, California-based Clari enables companies to find hidden and missing data, and combine data from across email, CRM systems, call logs, and more to unlock new predictive insights.

The company had previously raised around $271 million since its inception, securing big-name clients such as Atlassian, Zoom, Okta, and Equinix. In the past year alone, some 18 Clari customers went public, including Confluent, UiPath, and Hashicorp — with Clari-powered data insights playing a pivotal part in their IPO push.

“Clari has transformed the revenue and sales process from an antiquated mess to a software- and data-driven business process that is minting new industry juggernauts,” Clari cofounder and CEO Andy Byrne noted in a press release.

With another $225 million in the bank from notable investors including lead backer Blackstone, Silver Lake, and Sequoia Capital, the company is now well-financed to capitalize on what it calls “skyrocketing demand.” But perhaps more importantly, Blackstone’s stake extends far beyond financial input, as the investment giant also plans to “look for opportunities” to deploy Clari across hundreds of its portfolio companies globally.

“Gone are the days of time-consuming revenue calls trying to figure out what has happened and who has the ball,” added Jennifer Morgan, Blackstone’s global head of portfolio operations. “Clari brings transparency, urgency, action, and clarity to moving revenue forward.”

Clari’s series E round included investments from Light Street Capital, Maverick Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Northgate Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, and Tenaya Capital.