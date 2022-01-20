Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

MTS 2, Senior Software Engineer, PayPal

At PayPal, they believe that every person has the right to participate fully in the global economy. Their mission is to democratize financial services to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or economic standing, has access to affordable, convenient, and secure products and services to take control of their financial lives. They’re a purpose-driven company, and their beliefs are the foundation of how they conduct business every day. They are guided by core values of Inclusion, Innovation, Collaboration, and Wellness. Collectively, these values inspire PayPal to work together as One Team with their customers at the center of everything they do. They challenge the status quo, ask questions, and find solutions.

The PayPal Monitoring team is looking for talented and passionate engineers to solve problems of scale and distribution for their Monitoring services and components. They are looking for someone who is highly hands on in the design and implementation of scalable solutions, conversant on open standards implementation, is able to translate business needs into technology solutions and roadmaps based on deep understanding of the business needs and products. The candidate should be able to increase overall code, product, design, and quality in the organization; research, assess, and recommend external technologies and products for their applicability to complex project requirements; and contribute to the development of new company concepts.

Senior Staff Software Engineer, Trust, Airbnb

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and their fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st-century company. Airbnb’s engineering organization is one where they value everyone’s input and ideas. Although you will be at one of the highest levels of seniority, all individual contributors at Airbnb are Software Engineers and are expected to be hands on and contribute code.

As a senior technical individual contributor, you will bring a unique skill set and experience to the organization. You will work to solve some of the broader technical challenges within Airbnb Homes and in collaboration with other business units across Airbnb. The successful candidate will define overall technical architecture for major parts of the Airbnb Homes business. They will architect large scale reliable systems to support continuous growth of the business, while influencing the organization, engineering leaders, product managers, and the business to develop a unified approach to Homes overall architecture. They will implement significant portions of the system and help others in the implementation.

The ideal candidate will have 10+ years relevant experience in a fast-paced, high-growth tech environment, along with experience in building, leading, and architecting large systems at enterprise scale with a great impact.

AWS/Python Tester, CGI Group, Inc.

CGI has an immediate need for an AWS/Python Tester to join their financial services team in one of their selected CGI locations. Due to the current COVID-19 status, candidates will not be required to work within the physical work location at this time. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they will be required to be located within the proximity of the assigned CGI location.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced team environment supporting one of the largest leaders in the secondary mortgage industry. CGI takes an innovative approach to supporting clients, working side-by-side in an agile environment using emerging technologies. They are looking for a AWS/Python application System Tester testing experience along with strong SQL experience with extensive background in building test suites using Gherkin, Cucumber, Selenium, and Appium.

The successful candidate will facilitate the design and development of automated test methodologies, collaborating with engineering and product teams to implement shift left techniques on test design and automation. They will write actionable, testable product requirements in the form of user stories based on input from the product development team. CGI is looking for someone with 5+ years of relevant experience, strong Python/ SQL programming skills and experience testing with Netezza, Oracle DB, AWS S3, Redshift, Glue, Dynamo DB, etc.