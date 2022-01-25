Multi-year, joint agreement gives app developers and device manufacturers access to an easy-to-deploy voice AI solution

SoundHound Inc., a global leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI), currently in the process of becoming a public company through its expected merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPT subunits, which consist of one share of common stock and 1/4 of a warrant), today announced a multi-year agreement with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to enable SoundHound’s advanced voice AI technology, consisting of its automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech conversion software with select Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® platforms.

App developers and device manufacturers have the ability to integrate the advanced technologies provided by Qualcomm Technologies and SoundHound to quickly and easily implement enhanced conversational voice experiences and build voice interfaces that can detect voice queries in noisy environments and when a device is already transmitting other sounds.

“The combination of SoundHound’s conversational intelligence technology with our Snapdragon platforms paves the way for new use cases and innovative voice experiences,” said Ziad Asghar, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Combining Qualcomm Technologies’ voice technology with SoundHound’s voice AI platform provides customers with the ability to customize their voice solutions and provide new user experiences, while maintaining transparency of user data.”

The solution brings together SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform, with its full stack of proprietary technology, including Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding®, and a library of hundreds of content domains and select Snapdragon platforms with echo cancellation, noise reduction (ECNR), and user verification technologies. Snapdragon’s low-power, always-on capability means the host device is always ready to respond to a wake word or voice command in a low-power state.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies gives app developers and hardware manufacturers a faster, simpler way to add always-on, voice interfaces to their apps and devices,” said James Hom, Co-Founder and VP Products, SoundHound Inc. “By combining Qualcomm Technologies’ voice solutions with SoundHound’s voice AI technology into a single solution, app developers and device manufacturers can expand product offerings with more options for enhanced voice services.”

Android app developers can now build voice user interfaces to overcome the challenges associated with mobile app users not having a device in their immediate vicinity. Once available, end users can make a voice request to a voice-enabled app from across the room-even when the device is already playing music or streaming other content.

SoundHound’s natural language understanding (NLU) engine delivers fast and accurate responses due to its proprietary technologies that process speech in real-time and allows for double negations, complex, multiple queries, and follow-on requests. Its voice AI platform is flexible, scalable, and customizable, allowing developers to create unique voice experiences that include a combination of custom commands and custom content domains as well as an extensive library of public content domains, including weather, sports, news, entertainment, and more.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 10 am PT, Ziad Asghar, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, SoundHound Inc, will be discussing the possibilities and benefits of voice assistants with embedded and hybrid connectivity in the SoundHound-hosted webinar, How and Why Voice Assistants are Moving to the Edge. Register here to join the live panel discussion and Q&A session. https://go.soundhound.com/edge-webinar

About SoundHound Inc.

SoundHound Inc., a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

In November 2021, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPU units, ATSPT subunits). If the transaction is consummated, the company expects to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the symbol SOUN following the closing of the transaction.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the artificial intelligence, cloud services, and automotive technology sectors.

Shares of Archimedes’ common stock are currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as part of Archimedes’ subunits under the symbol “ATSPT,” with each subunit consisting of one share of the Archimedes’ common stock and ¼ warrant. A holder will only be able to retain the ¼ warrant underlying the subunit if the holder elects to retain the subunit through the consummation of Archimedes and SoundHound’s merger. The subunits will not separate into shares of common stock and warrants until the consummation of Archimedes and SoundHound’s merger.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

