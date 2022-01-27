Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

Are you considering applying for a new role in the next few weeks? We don’t blame you, now is the perfect time to change things up! And we’re here to help. We’ve hand-selected a few of the best jobs available on our careers page at the moment, to get the ball rolling.

From advancing energy efficiency to reimagining online commerce, the work Oracle does is not only transforming the world of business — it’s protecting governments, powering non-profits, and giving billions of people the tools they need to outpace change. Their differences are what make them strong. They believe that different points of view are essential for innovation. At Oracle you’ll be part of an inclusive culture where individuality thrives.

Oracle is looking for someone to be a member of an expert services team who is responsible for delivering a quality solution in a timely manner, on budget, and to a client’s satisfaction.

The successful candidate will take direction from senior team members and management to ensure quality marketing deliverables for Oracle customers. They will have strong subject matter expertise in marketing programs and campaigns, along with the ability to develop, coordinate, test, and launch standard interactive marketing programs using the Oracle Marketing platform for on-time, on-budget, and error-free project deliverables.

They will review project requests from clients to determine how to implement using established processes and best practices, or scope production specifications for custom projects. The ideal candidate will have 2+ Years of professional experience, coding experience, and experience with HTML, Adobe Photoshop, CSS, and JavaScript.

PayPay believes that every person has the right to participate fully in the global economy. Their mission is to democratize financial services to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or economic standing, has access to affordable, convenient, and secure products and services to take control of their financial lives. They are a purpose-driven company, and their beliefs are the foundation of how they conduct business every day. They are guided by core values of Inclusion, Innovation, Collaboration, and Wellness. Collectively, these values inspire them to work together as One Team with customers at the center of everything they do.

PayPal is looking for a talented software engineer to help them to strengthen their world-class risk prevention and mitigation systems in order to successfully combat cybercrime. The P2P team is responsible for fraud detection, risk management, and regulatory compliance services across PayPal, specializing in money movement between users. They facilitate this money movement by designing, implementing, and supporting systems that detect patterns that might indicate fraudulent activity when users use PayPal to send money. In this versatile role, you will be responsible for helping shape the future of mission-critical risk systems by using a combination of analytical, technical, and communication skills. You will be collaborating closely with engineering, product, and operations to design and develop features for a highly complex and heavily distributed risk environment. PayPal’s engineers build strong competencies in data structures and algorithms, along with a deep understanding of business processes.

As one of the world’s leading global IT and business consulting services firms, CGI works across the globe with a wide range of clients in a diverse set of industries. They also develop and deliver a vast array of business and technology solutions. They understand the demand for experience and specialized expertise. Their commitment is to help people benefit from a variety of career and project opportunities. At CGI, you’re encouraged to choose your passion and evolve your career in line with your interests and goals.

They are currently searching for a machine learning engineer (ML engineer who will focus on researching, building, and designing self-running artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automate predictive models. The successful candidate will create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture and assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements. They will extract, transform, and load data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and big data technologies, while building analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency and other key business performance metrics.

The ideal candidate will have advanced working knowledge of object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc and advanced working SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring (SQL), as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.