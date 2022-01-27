Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

SuperOps.ai has raised $14 million in a series A round of funding.

SuperOps.ai operates at the intersection between professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring management (RMM).

PSA, for the uninitiated, is software that is typically used by professional services companies to help plan, manage, and measure their projects’ performance through centralizing processes such as project management, time-tracking, invoicing, resource planning, business intelligence, and more — while automating many of the manual work involved. RMM, meanwhile, is software that is typically installed locally by managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals so they can oversee systems and devices remotely.

The problem that SuperOps.ai is ultimately trying to solve is that MSPs are facing growing complexities in demands from their customers, which is exacerbated by the multitude of different tools and platforms that they use and — a problem that is impacting most industries — a shortage of technical talent.

Replacing a patchwork of PSA and RMM tools and plugins that were not designed with integration in mind, SuperOps.ai pitches itself as a unified MSP platform that merges the best of PSA and RMM, enabling users to manage their teams, tasks, customers, assets, finance, and resources from a single platform.

The MSP market was pegged as a $243 billion industry in 2021, with notable incumbents in the MSP software space including established players such as SolarWinds, Kayesa, and Atera.

“The MSP space is in desperate need of innovation and modern software to replace the existing legacy solutions,” SuperOps.ai cofounder and CEO Arvind Parthiban said in a statement. “Customers have been stuck with bloated and extremely outdated on-premise tools.”

Parthiban sold a previous marketing startup called Zarget to Freshworks back in 2017, and after a few years as director of marketing he left Freshworks to work on a product that leverages modern technologies to disrupt an age-old industry. Having been in beta since May last year, SuperOps.ai is now officially available to everyone.

Under the hood

SuperOps.ai constitutes a PSA helpdesk that includes a ticketing system for tracking, prioritizing, resolving, and collaborating around client requests. On the client management side, the platform packs features spanning contract management, invoicing, and a lightweight CRM (customer relationship management) tool.

SuperOps.ai: Service desk

Automation is a foundational facet of the SuperOps.ai platform, with the ability to create actions based on a pre-configured series of conditions, enabling issues to be automatically escalated in accordance with a customer’s service level agreement (SLA), for example.

Elsewhere, an intelligent, AI-powered alerting system enables MSPs to monitor all the assets on a network and receive alerts when something out of the ordinary happens — this includes contextual information that is needed to prioritize and fix any impacted assets.

SuperOps.ai: Intelligent alerting

SuperOps.ai had previously raised around $3 million in funding, and for its latest $14 million cash injection the company attracted lead investors Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners, with participation from Matrix Partners, Elevation Capital, and a slew of angel investors.

“SuperOps.ai is here to modernize the industry and provide users with smart, AI-powered, cloud-based software that is more efficient and effective,” Parthiban said. “With our AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, clients can now focus on the core business and leave the old hurdles behind.”