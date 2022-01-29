Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

The latest report from Deloitte focuses on where companies find themselves nearly two years into the pandemic and what it will take for them to enable the next wave of growth. There’s a need to rededicate efforts to improve transparency, agility, collaboration, sustainability, and digital innovation.

The first growth area is taking cloud and everything-as-a-service (XaaS) to the next level. As more companies embrace cloud and service-based IT to drive innovation and transformation, and as XaaS providers multiply, it is expected that more work will be needed to manage the technical and operational complexities of hybrid, multicloud approaches. XaaS will be critical to digital transformation, particularly for new solutions and business models.

The second growth area is creating the supply chains of the future. Semiconductor chips and components were in short supply in 2021, and while lead times are marginally expected to improve by the second half of 2022, supply chain challenges may not fully untangle until 2023. As technology companies continue to recover from pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, they will start proactively preparing for future uncertainty and other systemic risks.

The third growth area is building the next iteration of the hybrid workforce. Changing attitudes and expectations created the “Great Resignation” of 2021. With more experience utilizing a hybrid workforce, tech companies are expected to evolve their cultures, accelerate experimentation with collaboration solutions, and develop better approaches to managing tax implications.

The fourth and final growth area is leading the charge to create a sustainable future. The tech industry is working to address critical sustainability issues, but there is growing pressure from stakeholders and potential changes coming to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting rules, which may incite tech companies to heighten their focus on reducing and reversing environmental impact.

Deloitte’s 2022 technology industry outlook seeks to identify the strategic issues and opportunities for tech organizations to consider in the coming year, including their impacts, key actions to take, and critical questions to ask. The goal is to equip US technology organizations with the information and foresight they need to position themselves for a robust and resilient future.

