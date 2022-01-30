Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

By Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.

The startup space is known for its successes and failures. For every Apple or Microsoft that bootstrapped its way from a scrappy startup operating in a garage to a global behemoth, there are thousands of innovative ideas, compelling platforms, and exciting services that launch and quickly crash. I’ve seen firsthand during my last 20 years spent in Silicon Valley watching such startups rise to potential, with many not able to cross the finish line.

This is especially true for security startups that launch and operate in a unique niche ripe for innovation but riddled by failure. Whether security startups misalign innovative products and consumer expectations or they fail to attract sufficient funding, establishing a sustainable operation is incredibly difficult.

For starters, deep tech and hardware investors are a specialized niche, and it can be challenging for innovators to connect with the right venture capital (VC) opportunities. What’s more, since the pool of potential VCs is small, founders have to prepare and perfect every pitch, knowing that they have a narrow path to success. This isn’t an easy task, especially when VCs may be unaware of the industry’s idiocracies, challenges, and growth potential.

While this can feel like an Everest-sized mountain to climb for founders, it’s a trek worth making to serve the needs of buyers who need to stay ahead of threats to their valuable personal and business assets alike from physical spaces to digital infrastructure. Having spent decades on journeys like this one, here’s what I’ve seen as the most important to have the possibility to succeed at launching and establishing a sustainable security startup.

New ideas spark market demand

The security sector isn’t new. Residential and commercial security systems have been around for more than half a century, reflecting people’s desire to protect their people and property.

Therefore, successful startups need a new idea – a fresh take on this long-standing sector. For example, the latest technologies allow security startups to go beyond existing capabilities to provide enhanced security features without significantly increasing end-user expenses.

In addition, security startups must provide a novel user experience. Several efforts, including subscription-based services and easy-to-use DIY home security products, have gained traction recently, proving it’s possible to innovate even in an established sector.

To achieve this, build products with the voice of the customer (VOC) in mind. Many entrepreneurs rely on prototyping and market analysis. Still, they don’t spend enough time seeking advice from their target audience, providing invaluable insights that will help influence the product prototype and development. Building the solution to the customer’s specific needs will significantly increase the probability of product-market fit and speed to market.

At the same time, rely on cutting-edge advisors who will often consult for stock, so it doesn’t affect the company’s burn rate. These relationships allow founders to get advice from experts who are then vested in helping the company succeed. Well-rounded, diverse viewpoints will make it less likely that developmental blind spots don’t hinder great ideas.

Finally, find the right software tools to track your ideas. Capturing all the ideas that are the output of ideation is critical. Readily-available tools like Trello and Confluence ensure that teams have a place to communicate and collaborate on existing projects and new ideas.

R&D breaks new ground

Investing in product development can be difficult when resources are tight and the clock is ticking. However, innovation happens slowly and all-at-once, making R&D a critical component of a successful, sustainable security startup.

Of course, startups are operating with limited budgets and short timelines, meaning R&D initiatives need to break new ground quickly.

To begin, identify the specifications for a minimum viable product (MVP). It is important that leaders clearly define MVP for their different teams, including sales, engineering, product, and marketing, which need to be aligned on the feature sets that define a product or service.

To optimize effectiveness, consider constraining this definition. It will be difficult to resist the urge to keep adding features to an MVP, but it’s more efficient to launch the first version while iterating and improving the product over time.

In addition, establish all the gates for product development. Having a clear plan will allow leaders to communicate with their teams, allocate resources appropriately, and manage resources effectively.

Finally, consider hiring a Head of Product or product marketing manager to lead R&D teams and oversee this critical priority.

Sales maintain security startup viability

First, security startups need to decide if they are going to sell directly to consumers, through system integrators, or through distribution and OEM channels.

If relying on channel partners, build or purchase a partner portal that enables leaders to communicate, share content, train, and manage pipelines with partners. Building it in-house will take time and incur cost. Therefore, it’s often cheaper to use a third-party or SaaS solution that enables this functionality.

Perhaps most importantly, choose a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that supports sales initiatives. A startup’s CRM becomes the primary data repository, so choosing the right one is paramount, allowing startups to automate many sales and marketing activities.

Success is possible when launching a security startup

Safety and security are fundamental human needs, and there is a broad market for new, more effective solutions. While getting great ideas off the ground can be challenging, it’s not impossible, and the rewards are immense.

When startups align their compelling ideas with fruitful R&D and sales initiatives, they are on the path to establishing a sustainable security startup that lasts. Many founders attempt to produce incredible outcomes with haphazard methodologies and misguided intuition. Meanwhile, the priorities above position founders to launch and grow a successful security startup that transforms an enduring sector with continued relevance now and in the years ahead.

Tina D’Agostin is CEO of Alcatraz AI