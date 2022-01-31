The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s Rare as One Network will gain access to Komodo’s Healthcare Map to advance research and better understand care gaps

Komodo Health today announced it will be enabling rare disease patient advocacy organizations in the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s Rare As One Network with the software and analytics firepower needed to help improve earlier diagnoses, close gaps in care, and accelerate research across some of the world’s most complex and difficult diseases.

The 50 organizations in CZI’s Rare as One Network will now have access to Komodo technology, enabling patient advocacy leaders to more clearly identify patient cohorts, better understand the diagnostic odyssey for rare disease patients and how to shorten this journey, identify demographic disparities, and connect patients to appropriate healthcare providers and clinical researchers. The technology and insights will also help accelerate research opportunities for rare diseases that are often overlooked.

“We are excited to support the Rare As One Network organizations as they utilize Komodo’s software to address unanswered questions in their disease areas and better understand the diagnostic journey and impact of these rare diseases,” said Heidi Bjornson-Pennell, CZI Rare As One Program Manager. “We believe in the power of data and technology to unearth the critical insights needed to address the unmet needs of these patient communities.”

One member of CZI’s Rare as One Network, PSC Partners Seeking a Cure, utilized Komodo’s software and data to provide education to medical providers about the new PSC ICD-10 code and promote other initiatives in the search for a cure for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) – a rare liver disease. The nonprofit is looking forward to exploring what will be offered through the Komodo-CZI partnership.

“Our work with CZI’s Rare as One Network gives us an incredible opportunity to empower over 50 patient-led organizations with data-driven software and intelligence that can enhance their work to accelerate research, unlocking treatments and cures for rare disease,” said Web Sun, President and Co-founder of Komodo Health. “Komodo will now be providing the critical insights needed for these advocacy groups to dig deeper into patient behaviors and patterns of care and put breakthroughs into the hands of patients faster.”

Komodo’s Healthcare Map offers the industry’s largest and most complete longitudinal view of real-world patient journeys, representing encounters with the healthcare system for more than 330 million patients. Access to Komodo software such as Prism enables advocacy organizations to quickly surface insights, powered by the Healthcare Map, on specific patient populations to understand nuances in disease patterns and care trends. As one example, these tools unlock detailed information based on geography, demographics, and disease stage to better identify rare disease patients and relevant provider populations to support earlier diagnosis and treatment in a privacy-safe, de-identified manner.

Komodo Health builds groundbreaking software solutions powered by our Healthcare Map™ – the industry’s largest and most comprehensive view of real-world, patient journey data. Komodo’s next-generation analytics make it easy to unlock meaningful insights and create more cost-effective, value-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes. In our mission to reduce the global burden of disease, we help healthcare and Life Sciences enterprises answer healthcare’s most complex questions. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges – from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of our local communities. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com.

