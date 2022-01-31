Did you miss a session from the Future of Work Summit? Head over to our Future of Work Summit on-demand library to stream.

According to CXOs surveyed by Pipefy, about 80% of technical needs remained unfulfilled in their organization. Waiting for IT to build internal applications can hold teams back from realizing value. However, time that IT spends away from mission-critical tasks can also slow down the organization.



The largest takeaway from the report? Strong support from management teams for low-code/no-code solutions indicates that the U.S. may soon see a hybrid model where business process development becomes more diffused, and individual teams will take control of their own processes using low-code/no-code tools.

Most upper management and middle management executives believe that 40% or more of requests to IT are backlogged due to conflicting priorities and constraints. Midsized companies are most likely to find themselves held back by overloaded IT teams, with most of the managers of midsized firms stating 60% or more of their department’s requests to IT remain unfulfilled. Even in small-sized firms, which are expected to be more agile, 75% of managers reported more than half of their IT needs remain unfulfilled due to time, budget, and other constraints.

Using low-code/no-code solutions, citizen developers can take control of business processes, customizing functions according to their needs at a fraction of the time and cost.

Large firms with better-funded IT teams fare better, with only about a half of managers concerned about significant IT backlogs of 60% or more. However, there is significant scope for efficiency, as only 11% of respondents stated that less than 20% of their requests were caught in an IT bottleneck.

For teams that need to adapt quickly, long IT wait times can prove frustrating. Seventy-one percent of managers stated lack of time was the main hindrance to IT delivering on projects.

Expanding the in-house IT department is an expensive proposition for most enterprises, given the shortage of talented developers. Using no-code platforms, teams can automate simpler and more straightforward processes themselves, freeing up IT to focus on mission-critical tasks and making interactions with clients and vendors seamless.

To understand the potential for low-code/no-code applications to transform workplaces, Pipefy surveyed 100 CXOs and 100 managers in the U.S.

