Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

A new survey commissioned by Bright Data reveals that less than half of business leaders (45%) felt their business had all the data it needed to make good decisions about the environment. However, 60% of these respondents asserted that the environment was important to their business. This means that many enterprises want to make environmentally sustainable decisions, but they lack access to the data needed to make those calls.

Quality data is essential to corporate decision-making, and these findings show businesses need more data to make environmental sustainability decisions. With access to more online, public data, business leaders might be able to reach their sustainability goals or meet more ambitious benchmarks. Using online, public data is a step forward in achieving these goals.

Even though businesses are recognizing their data’s utility and express openness to using it, many still hesitate to build it into larger data ecosystems. When respondents reflected on how their own data might help fight climate change, 60% shared that their business-generated data that might be useful to researchers and many (79%) also expressed openness to sharing this data if they weren’t already. Despite this, only 40% of respondents said their businesses provided complete transparency with their environmental data.

The survey sampled 250 businesses from the US and the UK. Each respondent received a questionnaire and answered on behalf of their organization. The businesses surveyed spanned a broad range of sizes and industries, and the individual respondents were typically members of senior management or board members.

Read the full report by Bright Data.