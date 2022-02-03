Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Keeper Security announced today it has acquired Glyptodon, the company behind the Apache Guacamole remote desktop access project, and has begun integrating the company’s technology into its platform for privileged access management.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

Keeper Security is backed by $60 million in funding from Insight Partners, which was raised in 2020. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2011.

The company offers a password management and security platform that “provides organizations the total visibility and control over employee password practices that they need to successfully implement a zero-trust security model,” said Darren Guccione, cofounder and CEO at Keeper Security, in an email.

‘Single source of truth’

Glyptodon launched in 2013, and was the primary contributor and moderator of Apache Guacamole, an open source project used by more than 10 million IT professionals, Guccione said.

“Glyptodon’s addition to the Keeper portfolio will provide customers with a powerful and modern privileged access management solution,” he said.

In particular, Glyptodon’s technology is providing encrypted vault storage of access credentials in the Keeper Secrets Manager product. Customers store and protect access credentials—such as SSH keys and Windows login passwords—in their Keeper Vault, and Glyptodon can “dynamically retrieve the credentials from Keeper when the end-user is accessing a remote desktop or server,” Guccione said. “This provides a single source of truth for server credentials while preserving zero-trust security and providing privileged sessions without exposing credentials to the user.”

Keeper Security did not disclose how many employees Glyptodon has, but said that the three cofounders including CEO Mike Jumper have joined the company. Jumper is now leading the Keeper PAM development team.