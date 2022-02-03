Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

A new report by Intricately pulls the curtain back on the 11 million buyers spending a combined $250 billion on cloud infrastructure – revealing the top prospects and biggest opportunities that sellers can start pursuing today.

Intricately’s analysis of today’s cloud infrastructure market illustrates rapid growth in the past two years spurred by the rise of multicloud, a popular IT management strategy that nearly 80% of all enterprises have already implemented for their hosting services, and nearly 60% in the case of CDN (Content Distribution Network). Multicloud’s promises of lowered costs and vendor lock-in elimination are impacting the CDN and cloud hosting markets in particular, with adoption of the three leading providers (Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft Azure) increased by 20% in 2021.

Adoption of multicloud for both cloud hosting and CDN has not uniformly impacted the market. Small-to-midsize companies (50-250 employees) show the lowest level of multicloud adoption at just 10%, trailing even startups (1-50 employees) at 22% multicloud adoption.

With vendor lock-in becoming less prevalent with the move to multicloud, cloud sellers can feel confident pitching their solutions even to those partnered with their competitors. For cloud sellers eager for specific market insights, the report highlights global top prospects with high cloud spend potential and cloud infrastructure demand exceeding $1 million per year, including global consumer brands like Bacardí, Iberia Airlines, and Sweetgreen.

Data for the report was gathered through observation, rather than surveys or meta-analysis. Intricately’s Global Sensor Network collects data from publicly deployed applications to deliver insights into how millions of global businesses are using cloud solutions – and how much they’re spending.

Read the full report by Intricately.