Outsight, the winner of the 2022 LIDAR Leader Award, takes the lead in bringing LiDAR to the entire geospatial market

Outsight has received the 2022 LIDAR Leader Award for Outstanding Enterprise Achievement, presented by Geo Week and LIDAR Magazine within the framework of the 2022 Geo Week Awards. The Geo Week Awards is a central annual event in the field of LiDAR technologies, and the only industry event that celebrates the innovations at the intersection of geospatial technologies and the built world. The award confirms Outsight’s pivotal role in bringing LiDAR beyond automotive to the entire geospatial market, such as intelligent transportation systems, logistics, manufacturing, smart infrastructure, defense, space and agriculture.

Outsight, the pioneer of 3D Spatial Intelligence solutions, has received the 2022 LIDAR Leader Award for Outstanding Enterprise Achievement. The award criteria highlighted several of the company’s industry achievements, including the company’s significant impact on the community through technical excellence, professional development, and innovation in the field of geospatial LiDAR technology. Outsight was chosen as the best company in this category by numerous customers in the fields of mobile robotics, ITS, people crowd monitoring, and industrial applications.

This is not the company’s first honor. Frost & Sullivan awarded Outsight the 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its Spatial Intelligence solution Augmented LiDAR Box (ALB), which can process LiDAR data from any LiDAR supplier in real time.

Outsight is also the only LiDAR processing company to have ever won the Best of CES Innovation Award, as well as the youngest company to have ever won the prestigious Prism Awards, which establishes a new standard in the photonics industry. Among numerous additional recognitions, the company was recently selected by the European Innovation Council as one of the TOP50 European Start-ups out of 3000 candidates for its EIC ScalingUp program.

The recognition of Outsight as the LIDAR Leader reflects a sea change in the LiDAR market: this 3D sensing technology is no longer a purely automotive technology. The capabilities of Spatial Intelligence technologies today extend far beyond determining the state of the road. Now, LiDARs are capable of performing more complex tasks, such as analyzing human and vehicles interactions in a given space, calculating the exact volume of objects in a truck, and enabling a variety of robotics applications. A good example of a non-automotive LiDAR application is Outsight’s solution currently being used at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to conduct detailed analyses of passenger flows and their interaction with airport devices.

“This award recognizes not only our team’s many years of dedication and experience, but also the growing awareness of the value of LiDAR technology and its potential applications in a variety of industries such as smart cities, robotics, security, traffic management, and people flow monitoring,” notes Raul Bravo, President and Co-founder of Outsight.

“The market for Spatial Intelligence is currently undergoing an exciting phase of tremendous growth. LiDAR hardware is a critical component of it, it is rapidly maturing and becoming increasingly affordable. However, customers outside the automotive market are more concerned with the unique value of 3D Spatial Intelligence data to their business than with the LiDAR technology itself: they have no desire to become deep experts in 3D LiDAR processing.

Our goal is to make it as accessible as possible to the widest audience possible. I’m delighted that Outsight is making this happen leading the software aspect of the LiDAR market.”

To better understand the challenges and solutions when using LiDAR in real-time applications, take a look at Outsight’s latest whitepaper.

About Outsight

Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions.

Our mission is to make LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence become plug & play, so it can be used by application developers and integrators in any market. Using any LiDAR with our pre-processing capabilities allows Smart Machines and Smart Cities to achieve an unprecedented level of situational awareness.

We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will highly contribute to creating transformative solutions and products that will make a smarter and safer world.

